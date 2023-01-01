Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life

By Garrett Stell
January 1, 2023, 6:00 am
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI

UHI archaeologist Dr Emily Gal knows that history is never far away when you’re on Uist.

“As archaeologists, we look around and we know that a lot of these lumps and bumps are archaeology,” Dr Gal said.

But it’s often difficult for locals and visitors to engage with all that history without knowing where to look.

Enter: the Uist Virtual Archaeology Project and Uist Unearthed, which uses augmented reality to send users back thousands of years without going far beyond their doorstep.

In November, Dr Gal and her colleague Dr Rebecca Rennell from UHI Outer Hebrides Archaeology collected three awards for Uist Unearthed at the 2022 Archaeological Achievement Awards in Dublin.

Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022.

Jessica Wright of PEEL.X, who helped to produce the Uist Unearthed app, with Dr Rebecca Rennell, Dr Emily Gal and Morag Jardine of UHI Outer Hebrides. The team won big at the 2022 Archaeological Achievement Awards in Dublin. Image: Photographic Archive, National Monuments Service, Government of Ireland

It all started with an idea to get more locals exploring Uist and giving visitors a reason to spend more time off the beaten path, Dr Gal said.

“For people that aren’t archaeologists, we just wanted to highlight a wee bit more how busy these landscapes really are.”

But before all of that, there were the zombies.

Step into the past

During an excavation in Orkney, Dr Rennell noticed a few of her students entranced by a mobile game.

“It was an augmented reality game, where these zombies were popping up around the broch where they were excavating,” Dr Gal said, and it got Dr Rennell thinking about how the technology could be put to use in their own field.

Unlike virtual reality, which fully immerses users into a new space, augmented reality technology relies heavily on the real-life setting.

On Uist, much of the archaeology lies buried, unlike popular sites on Orkney and Shetland with more upstanding features and attractions.

Dr Gal said she and Dr Rennell wondered: If an app can make it look like zombies are shambling towards you through the hills, then why can’t it strip away the hills themselves and reveal what lies beneath?

“We had that idea floating around and when we combined it with these hidden landscapes that we wanted to reveal, it was a perfect fit.

“The technology gives us the opportunity to reach out to young people and a new audience.”

Using augmented reality, visitors to sites on Uist can see what early settlements might have looked like, and get the feeling of walking through ancient sites as they would have appeared centuries ago.

More to come in 2023

The Uist Virtual Archaeology Project began in January 2020, and the Uist Unearthed mobile app launched in January 2021.

The UHI researchers worked with developers at PEEL.X to create the groundbreaking app.

The genius of the app is in the variety of ways users can engage with sites in real-time.

While there’s plenty of text to read for those museum perfectionists who leave no placard unread, Uist Unearthed and the virtual archaeology project are about more than spreading information.

See Uist Unearthed for yourself

Uist Unearthed is about getting out in the field and getting up close to history. Image: UHI

The real power in the app comes from loading it up on site and seeing what lies hidden right beneath your feet.

So if you want to see the full extent of what Uist Unearthed has to offer, you’ll have to get to the island, pull up the app and get exploring.

The project is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF)’s Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund administered by NatureScot, with further support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, and Stòras Uibhist.

Users can explore sites on south Uist, but new sites on the north of the island are coming soon in 2023.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: What’s the future of Scottish qualifications?

Aberdeen teacher captures ‘precious innocent joy’ of Nigerian pupil’s first glimpse of snow

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Education

Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
'Actually it's they': Lost in gender politics? Here's our essential guide for parents
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Aberdeen teacher captures 'precious innocent joy' of Nigerian pupil's first glimpse of snow
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
GALLERY: Schools across north-east perform the Nativity, meet with Santa and eat Christmas dinner
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
What does dyslexia really look like?
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: What's the future of Scottish qualifications?
Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade
GALLERY: Stonehaven tractor parade rakes in over £1,500 for local causes

Most Read

1
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Along with awards in Archaeological Innovation and Public Dissemination or Presentation, Uist Unearthed also took home the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award for 2022. Image: UHI
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Most Commented