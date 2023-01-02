As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university’s not the only path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university’s not the only path

By Nicola Sinclair
January 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.

ISA’s school counsellor has teamed up with an Aberdeen-based careers adviser to highlight all the different ways pupils can achieve their full potential.

It’s a new year and a whole new set of exams, as senior pupils across Scotland prepare for their Nat 5 prelims. Many will be starting to think about their options on leaving school.

It’s a daunting prospect, but International School Aberdeen (ISA) is reminding pupils there is no ‘golden ticket’.

Instead, there are lots of different paths to a rewarding career. The school has joined forces with a local careers adviser to help pupils take those first steps.

Start early and explore all the options

ISA’s approach mirrors the comments of education entrepreneur Spencer Mehlman, who founded the Not Going To Uni jobs site for school leavers. He said: “A degree is no longer a golden ticket to a career.”

ISA points to the vast array of options opening up to students today. These include sponsored degrees, self employment, in-house training and apprenticeships.

That one golden ticket has turned into many.

And with the backdrop of the pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, and a host of other lifestyle factors, ISA believes it’s absolutely critical that young people have good advice, as early as possible.

An increasing number of major employers are offering apprenticeship programmes and sponsored study routes.

At ISA – Scotland’s first international school – that advice is wide-ranging. The school offers all the usual support in terms of UCAS and international university applications.

But it also offers things like Morrisby psychometric testing for grade 10 pupils. Morrisby is a scientifically developed assessment of a student’s abilities, personality, interests, work and learning styles.

Alongside that is a range of one-to-one meetings with careers and guidance advisers and small workshops, which together offer pupils a uniquely broad insight into life after school.

ISA’s dedicated high school counsellor Heather Barker says: “Whilst many of our students remain keen on following a path to university after school, it’s important that we help them to make the best choices possible by working closely with them and their families.”

That work starts early on. ISA encourages students to research work and study options and think about what interests them. The school highlights the full range of options, from further and tertiary education to the emergency services and much more.

As pupils progress through school, those ideas tie in with their school work, performance and predicted grades.

‘No surprises’ culture at International School Aberdeen

Heather says International School Aberdeen has a ‘no surprises’ culture, which is very empowering for pupils of all abilities.

Heather explains: “If someone is not looking likely to hit the grades they need for a particular course we can look at ways of helping them academically or refocusing their aspirations. It will all happen over a long period of time with responsibility shared equally between school, home and student.

“Our place is to ensure that we support students throughout the journey and help them to position themselves for success socially, emotionally and mentally as well as academically.”

ISA teaches pupils key skills like time management and emotional wellbeing to fend off academic burnout and stress.

Heather adds that pupils experience a lot of anxiety around their academic performance. For that reason, ISA doesn’t just teach pupils how to pass exams. Instead, the school teaches skills including workload and time management, as well as ways to relieve stress such as volunteering, sport and relaxation.

All of this helps pupils to maintain a sense of perspective, and to pivot effectively when things don’t go to plan.

“One of the things we always emphasise is the importance of having a back-up plan so there is something there if the original plan doesn’t work out,” says Heather.

“That might be a change of course or education setting, or a gap year, for example.”

That approach even sees ISA alumni return to the school for advice if their university course doesn’t work out, or they decide they want a new direction.

No matter what path a student chooses, Heather says there is one constant principle. “Being realistic and finding the right fit to help our young people be the best they can be.”

More from the Schools and Family team

What does dyslexia really look like?

‘Actually it’s they’: Lost in gender politics? Here’s our essential guide for parents

How do I deal with family feuds at Christmas?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
'Actually it's they': Lost in gender politics? Here's our essential guide for parents
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Aberdeen teacher captures 'precious innocent joy' of Nigerian pupil's first glimpse of snow
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
GALLERY: Schools across north-east perform the Nativity, meet with Santa and eat Christmas dinner
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
What does dyslexia really look like?

Most Read

1
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
International School Aberdeen supports pupils to find their own path.
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented