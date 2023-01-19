Aberdeenshire out-of-school club slammed by inspectors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire out-of-school club received a scathing report from inspectors.

Hillside Breakfast and Out of School Club, at Hillside School in Portlethen, was graded ‘weak’ in three out of four categories.

The Care Inspectorate report was published after inspectors visited the facility in November.

Among the observations in the report, inspectors said staff were unable to administer lifesaving medication.

And children “were not kept safe” as staff were unaware of the number of children attending, which risked children leaving the building unsupervised.

It was noted that staff were caring, and had positive relationships with the children and parents. The report further noted a “friendly atmosphere and positive ethos” at the facility.

However, some children did not receive the care and support they needed, as staff did not have up-to-date knowledge about their current interests, preferences, or care needs.

The report also criticised safeguarding procedures. Staff were not found to be confident about who to go to in the event of a concern.

Most children who required medication were kept safe and well. However, “a child had started at the service without the necessary information and medication needed. This meant they were at risk of harm as staff were unable to administer lifesaving medication.”

Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS), the service provider, said the correct medication was on site, however, “the parents hadn’t given signed permission for us to administer it.”

While identifying some strengths in the setting, such as a well-maintained and welcoming building, the report stated that “these were compromised by significant weaknesses.”

The report said: “Children were not kept safe as staff were unaware of the actual number of children attending and the electronic record of attendance was not accurate. This put children at risk of leaving the building unsupervised.”

FCSS said this was due to a bug in the childcare management software, which has since been rectified.

The report concluded that “staff, children, and families were not confident in understanding the visions and aims of the service.”

It added that the service was “not well led to ensure good outcomes for children.”

‘Concerns have been addressed’

A FCSS spokesman said it was “disappointed” with the report, but added that “almost all” of the Care Inspectorate’s concerns have now been addressed.

He said one of their greatest challenges had been finding a new manager. He was “confident” the role would be filled soon.

“All in all we remain committed to providing high quality, sustainable, flexible childcare,” he said. “We are confident that the steps we have taken to date, along with ongoing improvement plans, will ensure that this service meets the required standards for children and families in Hillside.”

