Look what the sea dragged in – Scots designer Donna Wilson unveils new Aberdeenshire school project

North-east textile designer Donna Wilson has created a special community project to captivate kids with the outside world.

Donna is originally from Banff, but has lived in London for the past 23 years. Returning to the north-east last October, Donna spent the winter in the picturesque fishing village of Gardenstown.

There, she was inspired to start a project that would encourage children to get outside, even in the colder months.

Look What The Sea Dragged In sees kids thinking, looking and being mindful in their own natural environment.

Modern day treasures

Donna explains: “As a mother of two boys, I recognise the importance of the outdoors. My kids need to run off energy in freedom and space, but I more importantly want them to foster an appreciation of nature from an early age. Playing outdoors allows children to develop self confidence, independence and self-esteem.”

Teaming up with Bracoden Primary School, Donna asked pupils to go outside in search of modern day treasures – from shells and beach glass to more modern everyday objects.

With Donna’s help, the children had great fun making artwork from their discoveries.

One pupil combined a skull, pipe and wishbone to create a wonderful creature he dubbed a Bone Chube – which gets bigger and bigger the more bones it eats!

Discover Donna Wilson’s new exhibition in Gardenstown

Donna has created 50 drawings inspired by the children’s creations. These, and the kids’ original artefacts will soon go on display at a special exhibition.

Donna has enlisted the help of pupil volunteers to create the Gamrie Beasties pop-up exhibition, which takes place at Harbucks, Gardenstown harbour, on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th March.

There will be a nominal entrance fee at the door, with all proceeds going to Braconden Primary Schools’ PTA.

Donna hopes the project will inspire more families to discover the joys on their doorstep.

“Now more than ever, we all face the parental struggle against screens and technology,” she says. “Although these have many merits, we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of noticing the small things that are in front of us that many of us take for granted.”

