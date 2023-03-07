UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Energy engineering student Charlotte Bailey is the first-ever winner of the Calum Davidson Marine Energy Prize.

She also received the Sidney Black Memorial Engineering Award.

They are both £500 scholarship prizes, gifted by UHI donors.

Charlotte, 25, of Talisker on Skye used to work as a chef before beginning her studies at UHI Inverness in 2018. She persevered through the pandemic, after having to shift away from classes at the Inverness campus and move online.

The prizes will help fund her final year, allowing her to buy materials and undertake additional training in business management.

She already has a graduate position lined up with SSEN Transmission which is responsible for the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland.

‘Boost to confidence’ for UHI Inverness student

The Calum Davidson Marine Energy Prize was established in memory of Calum Davidson, who served as Director of Energy and Low Carbon at Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The award recognises his dedication to the early development of the marine energy sector. It also highlights his belief in the Highlands and Islands as a world-class region for marine activity.

Charlotte said she was thrilled to be the first winner of the Calum Davidson prize.

“Having progressed into my final year, this acts as a boost to my confidence and encourages me to keep working hard and to progress my career on my desired path.

“This award will allow me to undertake additional training this year and to keep bettering my CV.”

Great role model to other women

The Sidney Black Memorial Engineering Award is available to graduating female engineering students. The winner is someone who demonstrates a combination of academic achievement, personal attributes and a contribution to society and student life.

Lois Gray, the daughter of Sidney Black, had high praise for Charlotte. She said that achieving excellent grades after a significant career change demonstrated her dedication.

“I think Charlotte will be a great role model for other women engineers. This is the reason I have donated this award in my father’s name.

“My father encouraged me, at a time when very few women studied engineering, and even now, gender imbalance negatively impacts design quality and availability of professional staff.”

