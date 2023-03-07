UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UHI Inverness student scoops two scholarships to continue vital energy research

By Garrett Stell
March 7, 2023, 6:00 am
UHI Inverness student Charlotte Bailey has won the Calum Davidson Marine Energy Prize and Sidney Black Memorial Engineering Award. Image: UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid
UHI Inverness student Charlotte Bailey has won the Calum Davidson Marine Energy Prize and Sidney Black Memorial Engineering Award. Image: UHI Inverness/Roddie Reid

Energy engineering student Charlotte Bailey is the first-ever winner of the Calum Davidson Marine Energy Prize.

She also received the Sidney Black Memorial Engineering Award.

They are both £500 scholarship prizes, gifted by UHI donors.

Charlotte, 25, of Talisker on Skye used to work as a chef before beginning her studies at UHI Inverness in 2018. She persevered through the pandemic, after having to shift away from classes at the Inverness campus and move online.

The prizes will help fund her final year, allowing her to buy materials and undertake additional training in business management.

She already has a graduate position lined up with SSEN Transmission which is responsible for the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland.

‘Boost to confidence’ for UHI Inverness student

The Calum Davidson Marine Energy Prize was established in memory of Calum Davidson, who served as Director of Energy and Low Carbon at Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

The award recognises his dedication to the early development of the marine energy sector. It also highlights his belief in the Highlands and Islands as a world-class region for marine activity.

Charlotte Bailey has scooped two prestigious awards for her work in engineering. Image: UHI Inverness.

Charlotte said she was thrilled to be the first winner of the Calum Davidson prize.

“Having progressed into my final year, this acts as a boost to my confidence and encourages me to keep working hard and to progress my career on my desired path.

“This award will allow me to undertake additional training this year and to keep bettering my CV.”

Great role model to other women

The Sidney Black Memorial Engineering Award is available to graduating female engineering students. The winner is someone who demonstrates a combination of academic achievement, personal attributes and a contribution to society and student life.

Lois Gray, the daughter of Sidney Black, had high praise for Charlotte. She said that achieving excellent grades after a significant career change demonstrated her dedication.

“I think Charlotte will be a great role model for other women engineers. This is the reason I have donated this award in my father’s name.

“My father encouraged me, at a time when very few women studied engineering, and even now, gender imbalance negatively impacts design quality and availability of professional staff.”

