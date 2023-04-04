Former Dyce student giving city’s ASN pupils a leg up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dyce student giving city’s ASN pupils a leg up

Neve McPherson's charity is about giving Aberdeen pupils every chance to succeed.

By Garrett Stell
Hanover Street Primary School is one of the latest to benefit from the partnership with Neve McPherson and her Lifestars charity. Image: Neve McPherson.
Neve McPherson founded Lifestars to replace a much-loved programme at her school, and now she’s helping young people across Aberdeen get the most out of their education.

Former Dyce Academy student Neve started Lifestars in 2018.

Since then, she has been teaching children, primarily those with additional support needs, to develop five key life skills – teamwork, trust, leadership, pride and confidence – through active learning projects.

Her goal is to connect pupils with opportunities that they might otherwise not have access to, or can’t afford. Through the Lifestars charity Neve is able to connect them to new possibilities.

If there’s no one else, do it yourself

Neve created Lifestars after a much-loved programme at Dyce Academy folded.

“Sky Sports ran a Living for Sport programme, which helped children take part in sporting activities that they wouldn’t have had the chance to do before.

“I was a senior leader in the project. But they pulled the funding from it and it no longer existed at the school.”

So Neve took up the mantle and raised money to reinstate the programme. She planned to just give the money to Dyce and then walk away.

Neve McPherson started Lifestars to fill a void left when a Sky Sports programme ended at her school. Image: Lifestars

But her teacher convinced her to go a step further.

“She said, ‘If you’re that passionate about it you could really do something with your passion.

“So I took the idea that Sky Sports had had for running a lunchtime club and came up with a skills programme with my additional support needs teacher at the school.”

All in the family

With help from her Dad, William, Neve has grown Lifestars from that original programme at Dyce to a partnership across multiple schools in the city.

William said he jumped to help when Neve approached him about Lifestars.

“For many years I have been delighted to help any local charities in any way and being able to do it in conjunction with my own daughter was the perfect scenario.

“I have a great belief in life about how lucky many of us are and giving back is something we should all do but many don’t follow that regime.

“Personally, I would encourage any family considering projects like Lifestars to get involved and truly make a difference. Enhancing a life when its young will help change its path forever.”

The most rewarding part of the job

Neve has developed strong relationships with Hanover Street and Mile End Primary Schools through Lifestars projects. Some of her projects focus on active learning, and giving ASN pupils access to the outdoors.

Neve McPherson with a drawing of her made by a grateful pupil at Hanover Street Primary School. Image: Neve McPherson

“Last year we did a trip for Mile End children with a range of needs. A day of rock climbing, archery, things they never thought they’d be able to do.

“That for me is the most rewarding part, being able to deliver things like that for children who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to. ”

Her next project will send 40 pupils from Hanover Street to Perthshire this June.

“A lot of the pupils are Afghan or Ukrainian refugees, whose parents just wouldn’t be able to fund this for them.”

Learning to lead

The original Lifestars programme focuses on Neve’s five key life skills: communication, trust, leadership, pride and confidence.

She is hoping to build her network this year and get more schools on board. Neve said she’s hoping new partnerships with Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) can help Lifestars get back to its roots of instilling key life skills when she teams up with new schools.

“It’s actually what Lifestars was originally set up to do but it seems to have now taken a completely different route. Which has been really great, but I’d like to see it come back to what I envisioned in the beginning.

“We’re giving kids a good time, with fun activities, while making sure they’re being educated at the same time.

“Because that’s really the aim: To make sure children, who might not have had the opportunity to develop in the ways I did, have a good start towards their careers.”

