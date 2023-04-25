Man found injured on Aberdeen Street

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found injured on an Aberdeen street.

Emergency services were called to Cairngorm Drive in the Kincorth area of the city at around 9.25am today.

Upon arrival, police and paramedics found an injured man.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and his condition is unknown.

Police have been carrying out inquiries in the area, going door-to-door, as they work to piece together the events leading up to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 9.25 am on Tuesday, April 25, a man was found injured on Cairngorm Drive, Aberdeen. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Pictures uploaded on social media show officers surrounding the front of a single-decker bus, operated by First Aberdeen, which had stopped in the middle of the road.

First Aberdeen has been approached for comment.