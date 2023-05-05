How do I help my teenager deal with exam stress?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How do I help my teenager deal with exam stress?

Calls to Childline from stressed students have doubled with the return of 'real' exams, and a quarter of parents are worried about their teens

By Calum Petrie
Exam season is a rite of passage for teens and parents alike.
Exam season is a rite of passage for teens and parents alike.

The teenage years have their challenges, and it doesn’t get much more stressful than exams.

Between April and June last year Childline delivered 1,812 counselling sessions. That was more than double the previous year in 2021, when exams were cancelled due to Covid.

So there’s no doubt the return of in-person exams has increased teen stress levels, and right now, students are in the thick of it.

Exam stress brings yearly spike in teenagers seeking help

Alex McGillivray is a Childline supervisor based in the NSPCC’s Aberdeen office. He spoke to the P&J about exam stress, and how parents can help their children through arguably the most challenging period of adolescence.

“Every year we see a spike in May with exam stress,” said Alex.

“It has a massive impact on their mental health and their emotional health. A lot of them come through to us feeling anxious, depressed, hopeless, because they’re putting a lot of pressure on themselves.

“They think exams are the be all and end all: ‘If I don’t pass this my life’s over’.

“It’s a massive amount of pressure in a short amount of time. But in reality, it might not be quite as important as they think.”

‘If I don’t go to university I’ve failed’

Part of the problem is that since former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s famous pledge to get 50% of school leavers into higher education, many think that if they don’t go to university then they’ve somehow failed.

“A lot of young people that come through to us do think that,” said Alex.

“They’re probably thinking their whole future depends on the next couple of weeks.

“We assure them that that’s not the case. There are lots of other options available to them, whether it be college, training, apprenticeships and so on.”

He added: “A certain level of nervousness during exam time is normal. I mean it is a big thing, it’s a big time of life.

“When it’s getting too much is when it’s affecting other areas of their life. They might not be able to focus on anything else and not enjoy things they usually would. They might become more reclusive as well.”

Many teens still feel under pressure to go to university, 24 years after Tony Blair famously pledged to get 50% of school leavers into higher education. Image: Shutterstock

Parents’ role in helping with exam stress

Research shows that a quarter of Scottish parents say academic pressure is causing their children to feel stressed.

So what can parents do?

“I think a lot of parents find it hard to know what to do, how to approach it, and they may be worried about making it worse,” said Alex.

“I’d advise them to be patient and supportive, and not pressure their children to talk when perhaps they’re not ready to.

“Encourage them to think about what they want to do next, but with the message that there’s no rush to make a decision right away.

“In reality, at 15, 16, 17 you don’t know exactly what you want to do, and it’s okay not to know. It’s important for parents to acknowledge that. Perhaps sit down with them and make a list of pros and cons of the sort of options that might interest them.”

‘Every year we see a spike in May with exam stress’: Alex McGillivray, Childline supervisor at the NSPCC’s Aberdeen office.

Loose lips sink ships… and dent kids’ confidence

One thing parents should never do is underestimate the effect their words can have at home. Even a seemingly innocuous comment can have consequences years down the line.

“Some young people tell us that something a parent said years ago stuck with them.

“It could just be a comment, something like ‘you’re never going to achieve anything’. And that sticks, it’s like a mental loop.

“But positive statements can do the same thing: ‘you’re important, you can do this, you’re trying your best’.

“And then that will go through their head on exam day, rather than ‘I can’t do this, I’m not good enough’.”

Don’t push it: Be positive, be there for them, but give them space.

Be patient and give them space

Alex went on: “Patience is the main thing for families.

“Teenagers find it difficult to talk anyway, and with the additional stress of exam time, it can be even more difficult for them to open up.

“So it’s about doing it at their pace and on their terms, rather than going: ‘you must tell me right now how you’re getting on’.

“Because some parents are so keen to see their kids do well, they might find it difficult to take that step back and give them that bit of space that they might need.

“For young people out there who are worried about speaking to their family about exams, we would just encourage them to remember that their family are there to support them.”

For those sitting exams this month who feel they have nowhere to turn, Childline is available 24 hours a day on 0800 1111.

