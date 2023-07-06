Hannah McCook suffers play-off defeat on LET Access Series in Sweden

Hannah McCook suffered play-off defeat following the final round of the Capio Ogon Trophy in Sweden.

Nethy Bridge golfer McCook, who had jointly led the tournament going into the final round, was one of three players who finished one-under-par after three rounds, with a score of 215.

That forced a play-off with Danish opponents Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen and amateur Natacha Host Husted.

It was ultimately Nielsen who triumphed, after claiming a birdie on the first play-off hole.

𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐞 💚 Congrats @SofieKibsgaard on a fantastic second LETAS win this season. A birdie on the first play-off hole. What a way to finish! pic.twitter.com/CHMtkynKQC — LET Access Series (@LETAccess) July 6, 2023

It brought McCook agonisingly close to her first victory on the LET Access Series, however the 29-year-old will see it as another big step in the right direction following her maiden professional victory at a Rose Ladies Series event at The Grove in May.

The tied second placed finish is McCook’s best result of the LETAS season, earning her 275 Tour points which will come as a major boost to her standing on the Order of Merit.