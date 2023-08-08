Shetland Loganair passengers taken off London-bound flight in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland Loganair passengers taken off London-bound flight in Dundee

Passengers say they were unable to find accommodation due to the Gran Fondo cycling event.

By Andrew Robson
Shetland Loganair passengers were taken off at Dundee airport.
Passengers flying with Loganiar from Shetland to London faced a last-minute flight cancellation in Dundee.

The airline confirmed they had to cancel a flight from Dundee to London on Monday evening due to a “technical issue”.

But that cancellation left passengers who had flown from Shetland’s Sumburgh Airport unable to find accommodation due to the Gran Fondo cycling time-trial that began in the city.

Loganair flight cancelled in Dundee

The London-bound flight started its journey in Sumburgh, Shetland and was due to stop at Dundee Airport before heading south for the final leg of the journey.

However, all London-bound passengers were told they would be taken off the plane early at around 6.40pm on Monday.

Passengers showed their frustration towards the airline in a Facebook post.

Sumburgh Airport, Shetland. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

One person wrote: “They are refusing to book accommodation for anyone and are also refusing to book anyone onward travel.

“How can an airline only take passengers halfway?

“Does any other airline get away with this?

“When will they be held accountable?”

A comment added: “That is utterly despicable, how do they keep getting away with treating people so badly!”

Loganair said passengers were ‘treated well’

In response, Loganair claimed all passengers were treated well and offered full refunds.

A spokesperson for Loganair said: “Despite the challenges in securing accommodation, all our customers were looked after, with most being rebooked onto a Loganair flight the following morning and others opting to fly from alternative airports.

“For those who wanted a full refund in order to make their own arrangements, we provided that too.

“Although catering was limited at Dundee, we had provided sandwiches and the vending machine was set to ‘free’ to allow passengers to obtain replenishment.

“Safety will always be our first priority and there will be rare occasions when this results in flights not taking place as planned.”

