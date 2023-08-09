‘Inspirational’ Albyn School pupil wins place at world’s highest-ranked university

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

‘Inspirational’ Albyn School pupil wins place at world’s highest-ranked university

Aberdeen school describes straight-A performance as 'exceptional accomplishment'

By Calum Petrie
Rachel Gallagher completed a remarkable school journey by winning a place at Oxford University. Image: Albyn School
Rachel Gallagher completed a remarkable school journey by winning a place at Oxford University. Image: Albyn School

An ‘inspirational’ Albyn School pupil has won a place at the highest-ranked university in the world.

Rachel Gallagher is heading south to Oxford University to study law, following top marks in four Advanced Highers.

The Aberdeen school described Rachel’s straight-A performance as an ‘exceptional accomplishment, reflecting her dedication and flair.’

Rachel’s hard work saw her receive A’s in Economics, English, French and History.

Her reward is a place at Oxford University’s Mansfield College, where she will begin a degree in Law with French Law in October.

Oxford University is currently the highest-ranked university in the world.

From Albyn School to Oxford – a family first

“The offer has not been confirmed yet but I have got the grades so I think it will come pretty soon, which is exciting,” said Rachel, who cannot wait to start her Oxford journey.

“Oxford is my first choice. Nobody from my family has gone to Oxford before.”

Oxford University’s Mansfield College, where Rachel will be starting life in October. Image: Shutterstock

She added: “I am really interested in law and I think it is something that I will be good at. It appeals to my interests. I like understanding society and its regulations and how it all works together.

“I like to think about all the different aspects of moral issues as well as law’s practical implications. I think the way law influences everything in life is really interesting.”

By choosing to study French law as part of her degree, Rachel aims to fulfil a lifelong ambition.

“I want to study French because I have been learning French for 10 years and I am still not fluent and I’m not going to stop until I am.

School hails Rachel’s ‘perseverance and determination’

Albyn School head teacher Stefan Horsman said he was ‘very proud’ of Rachel.

“Her dedication serves as an inspiration to the entire Albyn School community, highlighting the rewards of perseverance and determination in the pursuit of higher education.”

Rachel joined Albyn School in 2008 as a three-year-old, and spoke of the school’s welcoming learning environment.

Rachel (middle) was one of several Albyn School pupils to get glowing results during this year’s exams. Image: Albyn School

“Albyn School has a really nice community,” she said.

“I have made very good friends and I have felt very supported by all the teachers and support staff too.”

During her time at Albyn, Rachel said she did ‘quite a lot’.

“I was the president of the debating society this and last year, which was great. I really enjoyed that. It allowed me to interact more with younger years too.

“Along with that, I also attended model UN and I was part of the newspaper club. I have also contributed to other academic clubs from my first year so it was great to see my school and the clubs develop as well.

“I also played hockey for the school – it was just something different for me to get involved in and push myself.”

Rachel is just the latest example of a north-east pupil going on to great things.

Last year’s exam results saw one pupil emerge from one of the north-east’s lowest-ranked schools to win a place at Oxford.

More from Education

St Margaret's School for Girls pupils Rachel, Celine and Ellie were among those celebrating the school's record-breaking exam results. Image: Spey
Best exam results in two decades: Meet the record-breaking St Margaret's pupils
A proud Euan Mackay with his outstanding exam results. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin High School pupil celebrates some of best exam results in Scotland
From left: Shannon Thomson (St Machar Academy), Deya Kidder (Cults Academy), Murray Scott (Lochside Academy), Calum Angus (Aberdeen Grammar School), and Katie Watson (St Machar Academy). Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exam results day: Nervous wait over for thousands of Aberdeen pupils
pupils from across Aberdeen with Councillors Martin Greig and Miranda Radley.
Exam results 2023: How have pupils in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands, Shetland and Argyll…
In the Night Garden Live came to His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts
Pip-pip, onk-onk! In the Night Garden comes to Aberdeen
Ukrainian students are often hit by power blackouts
UHI Inverness launches fundraising appeal to help Ukraine university students
Tasha Gardiner has had her share of shock and trauma but is coming out the other side a new person. Image: Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust
My friends abandoned me after cancer diagnosis aged 15, says Aberdeen student
With the world unrecognisable from our childhood, parents these days are in unchartered territory. Image: Shutterstock
Calum Petrie: The generational gap has never been so big
Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University have been investigating students for cheating with artificial intelligence. Image: Roddy Reid/ DC Thomson.
Students access artificial intelligence chatbot 2,400 times every month at RGU
Pre-school kids playing outside at ISA.
Would your child thrive using play-based learning?

Conversation