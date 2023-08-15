Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Education

Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray

It's the first day of school for hundreds of new Primary Ones across the Highlands and Moray today, so here's a gallery of our reader's children excited for their first big day.

Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
By Calum Petrie

We asked and you sent them in your droves – here is our first day of school gallery showing your new P1s.

Below is a selection of snaps that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across Moray and Highland.

Spot any wee ones you know?

If you would like your child’s Primary One pics included in this gallery or in the paper, and they’re from a school in the Highlands or Moray, email them to us here, at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk 

Gallery: Primary One photos from across Moray and the Highlands from our readers

Alexander Herrick, Miller Academy, Thurso.
Annabella Rae, Smithton Primary School, Inverness.
Aoife Bergin, Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Loch Abar, Fort William.
Charlie Wilson, Merkinch Primary, Inverness.
Cole-Jackson Wilson, Merkinch Primary School, Inverness.
Daniel Henderson, Bun Sgoil Ghaidhlig Phort Righ, Portree.
Drew Gardiner, Dalneigh Primary, Inverness.
Ella Graham, Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar, Fort William.
Ellie Marshall, Beauly Primary School.
Ethan Woods, Rosebank Primary, Nairn.
Evie Jane Finlayson, Lhanbryde Primary.
Freddie Schofield, Carrbridge Primary School.
George Taylor, Noss Primary, Wick
Harry Gordon, Rosebank Primary, Nairn.
Jessica Weirman, Mallaig School.
Jimmie Mackay, North Kessock Primary, Inverness.
Ollie Stewart, Cauldeen Primary School, Inverness.
Rares-Gabriel Gheoca with sister Andreea-Raluca, Rosebank Primary School, Nairn.
Robyn Bremner, Lhanbryde Primary.
Robyn Cleland, Merkinch Primary, Inverness.
Ailsa MacDonald, Miller Academy, Thurso.
Donald Banks, Bun Sgoil Ghaidhlig, Portree.
Harris Neri MacDonald, Mallaig Primary School.
Heidi McLean, Miller Academy, Thurso.
Leigha Price, Drakies Primary, Inverness.
Logan Adam, East End Primary, Elgin.
Mila Macpherson, Ness Castle Primary, Inverness.
Millie Rowley, Rosebank Primary, Nairn.
Niah Fawkes, Kinmylies Primary, Inverness.
Rowan Greatorex (left), North Kessock Primary, Inverness, with brother Arthur.
Sadie Marello, Merkinch Primary, Inverness.
Damian Kreft, Inshes Primary, Inverness.
Isla Bryson, Cauldeen Primary, Inverness.
Piper Falconer, Rosebank Primary, Nairn.
Hunter Richardson, Inshes Primary School, Inverness.

Conversation