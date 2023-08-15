Corran Ferry withdrawn less than 24 hours after being reinstated due to steering issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corran Ferry withdrawn less than 24 hours after being reinstated due to steering issues

Highland Council officials stressed the incident is being treated as a "matter of urgency."

By Michelle Henderson
The 'Maid of Glencoul', normally the reserve ferry, on the Corran Narrows between Ardgour and Nether Lochaber, has been withdrawn from service due to a technical fault. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The 'Maid of Glencoul', normally the reserve ferry, on the Corran Narrows between Ardgour and Nether Lochaber, has been withdrawn from service due to a technical fault. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Corran Ferry services have ground to a halt again – less than 24 hours after they were reinstated.

MV Maid of Glencoul has been withdrawn from service again today due to a reoccurring fault with the vessel’s steering.

Engineers have been called back to the Lochaber port to repair the fault.

Highland Council officials stressed the incident is being treated as a “matter of urgency.”

In the meantime however, residents will need to drive around Loch Linnhe – adding an hour and 45 minutes to their journeys.

The announcement comes less than 24-hours after the vessel returned to service. 

In a statement, posted on the council’s Facebook page, officials have confirmed repairs to the vessel’s steering system have failed.

They wrote: “Unfortunately, the steering fault, repaired on the MV Maid of Glencoul yesterday, has failed this morning (Tuesday 15 August) and is now out of service again.

Corran Ferry service update – Tuesday 15 August Unfortunately, the steering fault, repaired on the MV Maid of Glencoul…

Posted by The Highland Council on Tuesday, 15 August 2023

“Engineers are on site and working to resolve the fault as soon as possible.

“This is being treated as a matter of urgency.

“The council will provide updates as we receive information from the engineers.

“We appreciate this is disappointing and would like to thank the local communities for their understanding.”

Commuters have been experiencing disruption onboard the Corran Ferry for the last four days.

A specialist engineer was called to the Lochaber port on Saturday after a technical fault was discovered onboard.

