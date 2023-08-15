Corran Ferry withdrawn less than 24 hours after being reinstated due to steering issues

Corran Ferry services have ground to a halt again – less than 24 hours after they were reinstated.

MV Maid of Glencoul has been withdrawn from service again today due to a reoccurring fault with the vessel’s steering.

Engineers have been called back to the Lochaber port to repair the fault.

Highland Council officials stressed the incident is being treated as a “matter of urgency.”

In the meantime however, residents will need to drive around Loch Linnhe – adding an hour and 45 minutes to their journeys.

The announcement comes less than 24-hours after the vessel returned to service.

In a statement, posted on the council’s Facebook page, officials have confirmed repairs to the vessel’s steering system have failed.

They wrote: “Unfortunately, the steering fault, repaired on the MV Maid of Glencoul yesterday, has failed this morning (Tuesday 15 August) and is now out of service again.

“Engineers are on site and working to resolve the fault as soon as possible.

“This is being treated as a matter of urgency.

“The council will provide updates as we receive information from the engineers.

“We appreciate this is disappointing and would like to thank the local communities for their understanding.”

Commuters have been experiencing disruption onboard the Corran Ferry for the last four days.

A specialist engineer was called to the Lochaber port on Saturday after a technical fault was discovered onboard.