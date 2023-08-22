GALLERY: Your primary one pics across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

GALLERY: Your primary one pics across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

It's the first day of school for hundreds of new Primary Ones across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire today, so here's a gallery of our readers' children excited for their first big day.

Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the north-east.
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the north-east.
By Calum Petrie

We asked and you sent them in your droves – here is our first day of school gallery showing your new P1s.

Below is a selection of snaps that show the excitement of a first day at school for pupils across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Spot any wee ones you know?

If you would like your child’s Primary One pics included in this gallery or in the paper, and they’re from a school in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire, email them to us here, at schoolsandfamily@pressandjournal.co.uk 

Gallery: Primary One photos from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from our readers

Cole Robertson, Clerkhill Primary.
James Ironside, Crimond Primary.
Carly Joy Reid, Heathryburn Primary.
Lewis, St Cyrus School.
AJ Walker, Lochpots Primary, Fraserburgh.
Carson Sangster, Alehousewells Primary, Kemnay
Bailey Bruce, Manor Park Primary.
Parker Alan Hamilton, Forehill Primary .
Grayson Dunbar, Quarryhill Primary.

More from Education

Against all odds: Baxter Dick has spent his life proving the doctors wrong. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson/Ailsa Dick
Brave Aberdeen boy who wasn't expected to survive birth starts Bucksburn Academy
young man with headphones and eyeglasses sitting on sofa while working on a laptop. photo used for article on student housing in Aberdeen
Attractive prospects for developers outside Scotland's central belt
Scroll down to see our gallery full of P1 pics from all across the Highlands and Moray.
Gallery: Your primary one pics across the Highlands and Moray
After a rough year, Lucy Stewart can't wait to get back to school at Elgin Academy. Image: Claire Stewart
Elgin girl who spent much of S1 hospitalised with rare condition starts S2
Walker Road Nursery
Children allowed to wander around unsupervised at Aberdeen nursery according to recent report
Youth gangs are turning Union Square into a 'hostile and dangerous' place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Union Square louts need dealt with before it becomes a no-go zone
2
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Repairs to be carried out at Moray school with potentially dangerous concrete ahead of…
Brenda-Jane Strachan is celebrating after a successful end to an eventful year. Image: Albyn School
From Brazil to Aberdeen: Albyn School pupil overcomes the odds
Head of senior school Clare Smith (left) and head of school Robin Macpherson (right) celebrate this year's exam results with Robert Gordon's College pupils Owen Izedonmwen (S4), Jefline Jacob (S5) and Oyenmwen Izedonmwen (S6). Image: Robert Gordon's College
From Robert Gordon's College to Princeton and Cambridge for exam stars
Rachel Gallagher completed a remarkable school journey by winning a place at Oxford University. Image: Albyn School
'Inspirational' Albyn School pupil wins place at world's highest-ranked university

Conversation