Western Isles Hospital reopens ward following ‘small’ Covid outbreak

A hospital in Stornoway has fully reopened following a “small” Covid outbreak earlier this month.

Western Isles Hospital reported a small number of Covid cases linked to two wards which led to temporary restrictions being put in place.

At the time, NHS Highland said these actions were necessary to “preserve services and help protect patients and staff”.

Ward one was temporarily closed to medical admissions on Sunday, August 13, while movement into ward two was restricted.

Only one designated visitor was allowed to visit once a day and had to wear a mask while in the building.

Safe for visitors to return

It is now considered safe to resume normal visitor arrangements and to lift the mask requirements.

However, those who have respiratory symptoms or feel unwell are asked to stay away.

The health board has thanked all patients and visitors for their cooperation, as well as the hospital staff for limiting the spread of the virus.