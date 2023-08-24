‘Bonkers’: Huntly parents’ alarm as pupils told to scan QR code to go to toilet

Parents of youngsters at The Gordon Schools in Huntly have hit out after learning their children are told to scan a QR code whenever they need to visit the toilet.

Though Aberdeenshire Council said it had informed parents of the new measures, many have claimed not to have been made aware.

The council said the scanning system has been introduced at the school this term to “keep track of pupils”, and it replaces pen and paper sign-out books.

Pupils also are told to scan a QR code when leaving the classroom for other reasons, such as visiting the school nurse or attending music lessons.

A council spokesman said the new system was “quicker and easier” than the old paper forms, which remain available if necessary.

However, more than a hundred parents took to social media to express their alarm.

Some said they had contacted the school to register their displeasure, while others said they had instructed their kids not to scan the code.

Concerns over using QR scan technology to ‘track’ Huntly kids

Concerns on social media over human rights were raised, as well as the fact that not all kids have smartphone devices.

Others said it went against the idea of not having mobile phones in the classroom.

The point was also made by some that it should be up to teachers to keep track of kids — not technology.

Parents’ criticism included dubbing the move as “bonkers” and “nuts”.

And mums and dads said it makes them think of a “world gone mad”, with comparisons to “big brother”, and that the school has “lost the plot”.

What does the council say?

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The Gordon Schools — along with a number of other secondary schools both in and outside of Aberdeenshire — utilise QR codes to keep track of pupils across the school site whenever they need to leave a classroom.

“Staff can quickly ascertain which pupils are out of class and where they are, which is beneficial for safety in any emergency situation.

“Scanning the QR code replaces the paper sign-in/out books that pupils previously used, though these remain available if necessary.

“It does not prevent anyone leaving the classroom for a valid reason, but does ensure staff know where pupils are at any given time.

“Parents and carers have been advised of the changes and we are not aware of any pupils having had difficulty completing this quick and easy task.”