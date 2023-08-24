‘Bonkers’: Huntly parents’ alarm as pupils told to scan QR code to go to toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bonkers’: Huntly parents’ alarm as pupils told to scan QR code to go to toilet

Parents react as council defend new technology to "keep track of pupils".

By Calum Petrie
The Gordon Schools, Huntly
The Gordon Schools, Huntly. Image: Shutterstock

Parents of youngsters at The Gordon Schools in Huntly have hit out after learning their children are told to scan a QR code whenever they need to visit the toilet.

Though Aberdeenshire Council said it had informed parents of the new measures, many have claimed not to have been made aware.

The council said the scanning system has been introduced at the school this term to “keep track of pupils”, and it replaces pen and paper sign-out books.

Pupils also are told to scan a QR code when leaving the classroom for other reasons, such as visiting the school nurse or attending music lessons.

A council spokesman said the new system was “quicker and easier” than the old paper forms, which remain available if necessary.

However, more than a hundred parents took to social media to express their alarm.

Some said they had contacted the school to register their displeasure, while others said they had instructed their kids not to scan the code.

Concerns over using QR scan technology to ‘track’ Huntly kids

Concerns on social media over human rights were raised, as well as the fact that not all kids have smartphone devices.

Others said it went against the idea of not having mobile phones in the classroom.

The point was also made by some that it should be up to teachers to keep track of kids — not technology.

Parents’ criticism included dubbing the move as “bonkers” and “nuts”.

And mums and dads said it makes them think of a “world gone mad”, with comparisons to “big brother”, and that the school has “lost the plot”.

What does the council say?

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The Gordon Schools — along with a number of other secondary schools both in and outside of Aberdeenshire — utilise QR codes to keep track of pupils across the school site whenever they need to leave a classroom.

“Staff can quickly ascertain which pupils are out of class and where they are, which is beneficial for safety in any emergency situation.

“Scanning the QR code replaces the paper sign-in/out books that pupils previously used, though these remain available if necessary.

“It does not prevent anyone leaving the classroom for a valid reason, but does ensure staff know where pupils are at any given time.

“Parents and carers have been advised of the changes and we are not aware of any pupils having had difficulty completing this quick and easy task.”

 

