Potential hideaways found as search for Loch Ness Monster intensifies

A Nessie hunter who runs a TikTok channel dedicated to the search has discovered a potential hideaway for the famous monster.

Paige Daley runs the Loch Ness Monster Official channel and has reported finding a number of entrances whilst searching for caves in the Highland loch.

It comes as the biggest surface watch to find Nessie in more than 50 years takes place at the weekend.

Loch Ness lies on a geological fault and experts believe that it could actually be 100ft deeper than the recorded 825ft, whilst also having a lair in a system of caverns.

There has been speculation that an underwater earthquake opened up lots of flooded passages in the past.

Mrs Daley, who was brought up in the Highlands but now lives in Essex, did research after being asked by Nessie fans if here were caves at the iconic stretch of water.

Not revealing location of her finds

The 29-year-old found that subterranean caverns had been mentioned in the past so decided to search whilst she was visiting the loch.

The Tik Tok creator, whose page has over 15,500 followers, managed to locate the caverns with the help of a drone pilot and a guide, finding a system linked to the loch via a 330ft stretch of river.

However, Mrs Daley has not revealed where here finds are, due to them being dangerous and difficult to access.

The Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration, an independent and voluntary research team, to search the waters for the Scottish legend starting Saturday, with people also being able to also join in from home.

You can join in on the quest by signing up online.