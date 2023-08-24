Potential hideaways found as search for Loch Ness Monster intensifies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Potential hideaways found as search for Loch Ness Monster intensifies

A TikTok creator has made some interesting findings.

By Chris Cromar
Mock up Loch Ness Monster in Loch Ness.
Nessie could be lurking the deep waters of Loch Ness. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

A Nessie hunter who runs a TikTok channel dedicated to the search has discovered a potential hideaway for the famous monster.

Paige Daley runs the Loch Ness Monster Official channel and has reported finding a number of entrances whilst searching for caves in the Highland loch.

It comes as the biggest surface watch to find Nessie in more than 50 years takes place at the weekend.

@lochnessmonsterofficial

Why are we fascinated why mysteries? #CapCut #mystery #mysteries #unknown #lochnessmonster

♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box – takaya

Loch Ness lies on a geological fault and experts believe that it could actually be 100ft deeper than the recorded 825ft, whilst also having a lair in a system of caverns.

There has been speculation that an underwater earthquake opened up lots of flooded passages in the past.

Mrs Daley, who was brought up in the Highlands but now lives in Essex, did research after being asked by Nessie fans if here were caves at the iconic stretch of water.

Not revealing location of her finds

The 29-year-old found that subterranean caverns had been mentioned in the past so decided to search whilst she was visiting the loch.

The Tik Tok creator, whose page has over 15,500 followers, managed to locate the caverns with the help of a drone pilot and a guide, finding a system linked to the loch via a 330ft stretch of river.

However, Mrs Daley has not revealed where here finds are, due to them being dangerous and difficult to access.

A picture of a cloudy sky with Loch Ness.
Nessie hunters are trying to find the legendary creature. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Loch Ness Centre has partnered with Loch Ness Exploration, an independent and voluntary research team, to search the waters for the Scottish legend starting Saturday, with people also being able to also join in from home.

You can join in on the quest by signing up online.

The ultimate Loch Ness Monster factfile: Everything you need to know about Nessie

