Disabled son was ‘treated like an animal’ at school, claims Aberdeen mum

An Aberdeen mum whose son has additional support needs (ASN) said he was “treated like an animal” at his school.

Johanna Petrie removed 13-year-old Jack from Bucksburn Academy’s ASN wing after a series of alleged incidents left her fearing for his safety.

Nine months on, she is still battling education authorities to get Jack back into schooling.

Jack’s support needs include autism, ADHD, anxiety, speech delay, and delayed understanding.

All appeared to be going swimmingly with the youngster’s education. He went to Mile End Primary, where he “had a great time” according to mum Johanna.

She was then “over the moon” when Jack was given a place at Bucksburn Academy’s ASN wing, starting in August 2022.

But in December 2022, she removed Jack from the school as, according to Johanna, “they weren’t keeping him safe”.

Left to eat off the floor while everyone laughed

She told The P&J: “They were allowing him to eat off the floor and not stepping in.

“Jack doesn’t know it’s not appropriate nor hygienic to do this. He has no awareness of danger and doesn’t understand you can’t just pick up food off the floor.

“All the kids were laughing at him in a busy lunch hall, yet nobody stepped in.

“He was treated like an animal.

“There were several other failings at Bucksburn ASN wing, so for Jack’s safety and dignity I removed him from the school.”

Among other alleged incidents, Johanna said staff left Jack inside the school during a fire drill, as they said they couldn’t persuade him to leave the building.

On another occasion, she said he was left to wander the corridors of the school with an iPad, walking in and out of classrooms including in the school’s mainstream area.

Since removing Jack from school nine months ago, Johanna said the most education he has received at Bucksburn is three two-hour sessions a week, with her present in the room.

She applied for a place at Orchard Brae special school at the beginning of this year.

But the application was rejected. Johanna said she was told that Bucksburn are able to meet Jack’s needs, so he should go there.

‘Jack begs to go to school daily’

“Everyone involved in Jack’s case agreed on a way to reintroduce him back into school,” she said.

“The school even got funding from the council to convert a staff room into a workspace for Jack to use to build up relationships with staff and get past some anxiety.

“This room will eventually be used by everyone in the school, but it was to be Jack’s space until he was able to be integrated back into the classroom.”

Johanna said she was promised in writing that the ASN wing at Bucksburn Academy would support Jack for five half-days a week.

However, she now accuses the school of “backtracking”.

She claims the school has now informed her that they are logistically unable to support Jack for five half-days a week.

Instead, she says she has been offered a timetable totalling just 13 hours a week, including just 90 minutes on Fridays.

“If the school had the staff, Jack would manage five full days,” said Johanna.

“Jack has missed out on almost a year of education. Now he is effectively being unlawfully excluded.

“I am angry that he’s missed out on so much – he begs to go to school daily.

“During the summer holidays he asked daily if he could go back to Bucksburn Academy.

“I just don’t know what to do. He’s being failed here, and I can’t sit around any longer.”

‘I’m not eating or sleeping and my anxiety is through the roof…it seems they just don’t care’

Johanna said she has tried emailing senior figures in Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services teams, but is still awaiting a response.

She said she has received “zero support” since pulling Jack out of school in December. And that the ongoing situation is now taking its toll on her own health.

“I’m not eating or sleeping and my anxiety is through the roof.

“I have several medical conditions myself, including a degenerative disc in my spine, arthritis, depression and anxiety.

“Jack is legally entitled to an education. It’s up to the school to put the help he needs in place.

“But after missing out on almost a year of education, it seems they just don’t care.”

She added: “Our kids deserve to be treated with dignity and looked after. It’s not Jack’s fault he has additional needs and disabilities.

“All we want is an education where he is kept safe and looked after properly.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the allegations and are communicating directly with the parents in respect of the complaints made.

“The welfare of pupils is of paramount importance within our schools.”