Disabled son was ‘treated like an animal’ at school, claims Aberdeen mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Disabled son was ‘treated like an animal’ at school, claims Aberdeen mum

Johanna Petrie removed 13-year-old Jack from Bucksburn Academy's ASN wing after a series of alleged incidents left her fearing for his safety.

By Calum Petrie
Johanna Petrie said she has received 'zero support' since pulling son Jack out of school in December 2022. Image: Johanna Petrie
Johanna Petrie said she has received 'zero support' since pulling son Jack out of school in December 2022. Image: Johanna Petrie

An Aberdeen mum whose son has additional support needs (ASN) said he was “treated like an animal” at his school.

Johanna Petrie removed 13-year-old Jack from Bucksburn Academy’s ASN wing after a series of alleged incidents left her fearing for his safety.

Nine months on, she is still battling education authorities to get Jack back into schooling.

Jack’s support needs include autism, ADHD, anxiety, speech delay, and delayed understanding.

All appeared to be going swimmingly with the youngster’s education. He went to Mile End Primary, where he “had a great time” according to mum Johanna.

She was then “over the moon” when Jack was given a place at Bucksburn Academy’s ASN wing, starting in August 2022.

But in December 2022, she removed Jack from the school as, according to Johanna, “they weren’t keeping him safe”.

Left to eat off the floor while everyone laughed

She told The P&J: “They were allowing him to eat off the floor and not stepping in.

“Jack doesn’t know it’s not appropriate nor hygienic to do this. He has no awareness of danger and doesn’t understand you can’t just pick up food off the floor.

“All the kids were laughing at him in a busy lunch hall, yet nobody stepped in.

Thirteen-year-old Jack Petrie holding a tablet
Thirteen-year-old Jack Petrie has autism, ADHD, anxiety, speech delay, and delayed understanding. Image: Johanna Petrie

“He was treated like an animal.

“There were several other failings at Bucksburn ASN wing, so for Jack’s safety and dignity I removed him from the school.”

Among other alleged incidents, Johanna said staff left Jack inside the school during a fire drill, as they said they couldn’t persuade him to leave the building.

Bucksburn Academy
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

On another occasion, she said he was left to wander the corridors of the school with an iPad, walking in and out of classrooms including in the school’s mainstream area.

Since removing Jack from school nine months ago, Johanna said the most education he has received at Bucksburn is three two-hour sessions a week, with her present in the room.

She applied for a place at Orchard Brae special school at the beginning of this year.

But the application was rejected. Johanna said she was told that Bucksburn are able to meet Jack’s needs, so he should go there.

‘Jack begs to go to school daily’

“Everyone involved in Jack’s case agreed on a way to reintroduce him back into school,” she said.

“The school even got funding from the council to convert a staff room into a workspace for Jack to use to build up relationships with staff and get past some anxiety.

“This room will eventually be used by everyone in the school, but it was to be Jack’s space until he was able to be integrated back into the classroom.”

Johanna said she was promised in writing that the ASN wing at Bucksburn Academy would support Jack for five half-days a week.

However, she now accuses the school of “backtracking”.

Johanna Petrie's disabled son Jack in his Bucksburn Academy polo shirt, smiling at the camera
After nine months, Jack is desperate to get back to school. Image: Johanna Petrie

She claims the school has now informed her that they are logistically unable to support Jack for five half-days a week.

Instead, she says she has been offered a timetable totalling just 13 hours a week, including just 90 minutes on Fridays.

“If the school had the staff, Jack would manage five full days,” said Johanna.

“Jack has missed out on almost a year of education. Now he is effectively being unlawfully excluded.

“I am angry that he’s missed out on so much – he begs to go to school daily.

“During the summer holidays he asked daily if he could go back to Bucksburn Academy.

“I just don’t know what to do. He’s being failed here, and I can’t sit around any longer.”

‘I’m not eating or sleeping and my anxiety is through the roof…it seems they just don’t care’

Johanna said she has tried emailing senior figures in Aberdeen City Council’s education and children’s services teams, but is still awaiting a response.

She said she has received “zero support” since pulling Jack out of school in December. And that the ongoing situation is now taking its toll on her own health.

“I’m not eating or sleeping and my anxiety is through the roof.

“I have several medical conditions myself, including a degenerative disc in my spine, arthritis, depression and anxiety.

“Jack is legally entitled to an education. It’s up to the school to put the help he needs in place.

“But after missing out on almost a year of education, it seems they just don’t care.”

She added: “Our kids deserve to be treated with dignity and looked after. It’s not Jack’s fault he has additional needs and disabilities.

“All we want is an education where he is kept safe and looked after properly.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the allegations and are communicating directly with the parents in respect of the complaints made.

“The welfare of pupils is of paramount importance within our schools.”

More from Education

Pupils and staff at Harlaw Academy were forced to evacuate this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Harlaw Academy evacuated after 999 call from school due to 'strong smell of smoke'
Kids raising their hands in library at school
Help your child become a curious learner
Therapy dog Ruben with pupils Matthew Watson and Hugh Lumsden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Meet Ruben the basset hound, Aboyne Academy's newest member of staff
Someone holding and swiping Aberdeen Gift Card.
Robert Gordon University makes £20,000 investment in Aberdeen through gift card scheme
Crumbling buildings containing RAAC across the north and north-east.
RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
Three primary schools, which feed into Oldmachar Academy, are no longer at risk of closure "at this time". Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bridge of Don schools saved from closure 'at this time'... but Northfield primaries still…
Nairn Academy
Rooms at two Highland schools remain sealed off due to presence of RAAC concrete
Pictured in one of the rescue craft as part of a new course at RGIT's offshore safety and survival unit in 1977 are (left to right) Ian Milne, George Masson, Carl Rolaston, and Moray Souter. Image: DC Thomson
Gallery: Robert Gordon's Institute of Technology was at cutting-edge of oil and gas education
An information event and walk around washeld at Raddery House to outline plans to convert the building into a respite centre. Image Jasperimage
Raddery House: From residential school to community respite care centre
Moray College UHI. Image:Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
UHI Moray closes one of its buildings as a 'precautionary measure' amid concerns over…

Conversation