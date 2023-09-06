Aberdeen allocated 2,900 tickets for Eintracht Frankfurt clash

Aberdeen have been allocated 2,900 tickets for their upcoming Europa Conference League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Dons head to Germany to play the group favourites at the Deutsche Bank Park on Thursday September 21 (5.45pm kick-off).

There will be standing and seated tickets available with Eintracht Frankfurt one of a number of German club’s taking part in UEFA’s standing facility testing programme.

Tickets, which are priced at £21.50 in seated areas, £13 in the standing areas and £11 for a wheelchair user and carer, go on sale tomorrow.

More details are available on the Aberdeen FC website.