Uefa to investigate allegations of racist abuse towards Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye by PAOK fans

Aberdeen complained to Uefa after the alleged incident in the second half of the Europa Conference League Group G match in Greece

By Sean Wallace
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.
Pape Gueye warms up before the Europa Conference League group stage match between PAOK and Aberdeen at Toumba Stadium, on November 9, 2023. Image: SNS.

Uefa will investigate allegations of racist abuse towards Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye by PAOK fans during their Europa Conference League match in Greece.

The Dons lodged an official complaint with European football’s governing body regarding the alleged racist abuse during the 2-2 Group G draw at the Toumba Stadium.

Striker Gueye was an unused substitute when he was subjected to alleged abuse from a section of the PAOK support in Thessaloniki.

Aberdeen immediately informed the Uefa venue director who was present at the match.

The Dons also met with the Uefa match delegate to officially report the incident after the Group G match had concluded.

Uefa have appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation.

Senegalese striker  Gueye, 24, signed for Aberdeen in the summer transfer window from Belgian club KV Kortrijk.

Pape Habib Gueye on the pitch
Pape Habib Gueye in action for Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Aberdeen statement on alleged racist abuse

Aberdeen released a statement soon after the game in Greece on Thursday night.

The statement said: “During the second half of this evening’s Europa Conference League match against PAOK, it was brought to our attention that an Aberdeen FC player, Pape Habib Gueye, was the victim of racial abuse from a section of PAOK supporters.

“Aberdeen FC club staff immediately informed the Uefa venue director and following conclusion of the match met with the Uefa match delegate to officially report the matter.

“Pape has the unwavering support of his teammates and all at Aberdeen FC will liaise fully with Uefa  during the course of their investigations into this very serious matter.

“As a club we have zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or racist abuse.

“There is no place for such behaviour in football, or society as a whole.”

Greek Super League club PAOK described Aberdeen’s complaint as “clearly a product of imagination, as it did not come to the attention of any official”.

 

