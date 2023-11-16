New Hazlehead Academy must include swimming pool, say locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Hazlehead Academy must include swimming pool, say locals

A new pool open to the local community was by far the most popular suggestion for the new Hazlehead Academy.

By Calum Petrie
An underwater shot of a swimming pool
The vast majority of you want to see a swimming pool included in the new Hazlehead Academy. Image: Shutterstock

The new Hazlehead Academy must include a swimming pool, local residents have said.

We asked readers what they wanted to see in the new school, and our social media followers responded in their droves.

Funding from a multi-million pound government programme will be used to build a new ‘green’ school.

Proposals for the new 1,600-pupil school are currently being discussed by Aberdeen City Council. It is hoped the building will be ready for pupils in 2027.

What did our readers want from the new Hazlehead Academy?

The vast majority of you want to see a swimming pool included in the plans. A new pool open to the local community was by far the most popular suggestion for the new Hazlehead Academy.

The previous Hazlehead Swimming Pool was one of two community swimming facilities axed by the council in August 2016.

Other things you want to see in the new building are:

  • Common room/social area for pupils
  • Lecture theatre
  • Private study areas
  • ‘Good’ playing fields
  • Sports pavilion
  • Fitness suite
  • Special educational needs (SEN) base
  • Wider corridors
The exterior of Hazlehead Academy
Hazlehead Academy will have a new ‘green’ building within the next few years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘The young generation is being overlooked’: New Hazlehead Academy needs social opportunities, say readers

One reader, Wendy Ann Allan, said: “I think any new academy should include a community hub, pool, gym, library etc.

“All we’ve heard recently is all these important things closing. So if it’s all under one roof, it’ll cut costs for the council.”

She added that some sort of social club would be a good idea.

“This young generation is really being overlooked and they need fun stuff to do that won’t cost their parents an arm and a leg.”

Hope Gilchrist added: “They need to open swimming pools back up – at this point kids will have nothing to do because the council is closing everything down.”

And Ron Innes wanted the building to live up to its ‘green’ label.

“It must have solar panels so it can generate its own electricity,” he said.

Others think the council should look to Inverurie Community Campus for inspiration.

Aberdeen City Council successfully applied to the Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) which supports the building of new schools or refurbishment of old buildings.

Its portion will be used to build a new Hazlehead Academy which will become the first ‘green’ school in the city.

Green academies are environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

The third phase of funding, from the Scottish Government and Cosla, is worth between £450 and £500 million and has been awarded across 10 local authorities, including Aberdeen, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

