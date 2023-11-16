New Hazlehead Academy must include swimming pool, say locals

The new Hazlehead Academy must include a swimming pool, local residents have said.

We asked readers what they wanted to see in the new school, and our social media followers responded in their droves.

Funding from a multi-million pound government programme will be used to build a new ‘green’ school.

Proposals for the new 1,600-pupil school are currently being discussed by Aberdeen City Council. It is hoped the building will be ready for pupils in 2027.

What did our readers want from the new Hazlehead Academy?

The vast majority of you want to see a swimming pool included in the plans. A new pool open to the local community was by far the most popular suggestion for the new Hazlehead Academy.

The previous Hazlehead Swimming Pool was one of two community swimming facilities axed by the council in August 2016.

Other things you want to see in the new building are:

Common room/social area for pupils

Lecture theatre

Private study areas

‘Good’ playing fields

Sports pavilion

Fitness suite

Special educational needs (SEN) base

Wider corridors

‘The young generation is being overlooked’: New Hazlehead Academy needs social opportunities, say readers

One reader, Wendy Ann Allan, said: “I think any new academy should include a community hub, pool, gym, library etc.

“All we’ve heard recently is all these important things closing. So if it’s all under one roof, it’ll cut costs for the council.”

She added that some sort of social club would be a good idea.

“This young generation is really being overlooked and they need fun stuff to do that won’t cost their parents an arm and a leg.”

Hope Gilchrist added: “They need to open swimming pools back up – at this point kids will have nothing to do because the council is closing everything down.”

And Ron Innes wanted the building to live up to its ‘green’ label.

“It must have solar panels so it can generate its own electricity,” he said.

Others think the council should look to Inverurie Community Campus for inspiration.

Aberdeen City Council successfully applied to the Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP) which supports the building of new schools or refurbishment of old buildings.

Its portion will be used to build a new Hazlehead Academy which will become the first ‘green’ school in the city.

Green academies are environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

The third phase of funding, from the Scottish Government and Cosla, is worth between £450 and £500 million and has been awarded across 10 local authorities, including Aberdeen, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.