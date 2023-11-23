Cults GP, runner, and father-of-four John finds time for THIRD degree

A GP and father-of-four has proved you can always find time for more by graduating from Aberdeen University – for the third time.

John McKeown, 51, from Woodlands of Durris near Banchory, picked up his MSc in Clinical Education at Wednesday’s ceremony at P&J Live.

The flexible three-year course allowed him to fit his studies around supporting his four sons and his work as a GP.

John works as a GP three days a week, and as the head of GP teaching at Aberdeen University on the other two.

A heavy load for the best of us, but somehow he managed to excel in his studies in whatever spare time he was able to find.

His final year involved performing a research project and creating a paper. The research paper has already been presented at two national conferences – the NES conference in Edinburgh and the RCGP conference in Glasgow.

First graduated from Aberdeen University in 1995

John first graduated from Aberdeen University in 1995 with a BSc (Med Sci) Hons, and then again in 1996 with a medical degree (MBChB).

“So this is my third Aberdeen University graduation,” he said.

“I’ve fulfilled a role as a GP for the population of Aberdeen in the meantime, and have steadily become more involved with teaching over that time.

“Initially that was in my practice in Cults where I’ve worked for 24 years, and now at the university.

“This degree will help me implement a much needed task – illustrating the complex and demanding roles that GPs undertake, and promoting role models from General Practice within the university.

“And by doing so, hopefully encourage a proportion of the class into GP careers that they might not otherwise have undertaken.”

John (somehow) still makes time for running in his packed schedule

John said Wednesday’s graduation was the culmination of “a lot of hard work over very many weekends and evenings.”

All in all, a packed schedule. Room for more?

Somehow, John finds the time to train at the university’s Sports Village.

“I’m still training with the same sprinting coach, Trevor Madigan, whose group I joined as a First Year medical student in 1990 when I arrived in Aberdeen.

“The city has changed a lot, but it’s lovely to have that continuity and support.

“I’ve been here long enough to watch the brilliant Sports Village spring up around the old track.”

With his latest degree safely secured, it’s doubtful John will sit still for long as he plans his next project.