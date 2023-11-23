Cults GP, runner, and father-of-four John finds time for THIRD degree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cults GP, runner, and father-of-four John finds time for THIRD degree

John McKeown has proved you can always find time for more by graduating from Aberdeen University – for the third time.

By Calum Petrie
John McKeown is racking up the degrees from Aberdeen University, having graduated with his first in 1995. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A GP and father-of-four has proved you can always find time for more by graduating from Aberdeen University – for the third time.

John McKeown, 51, from Woodlands of Durris near Banchory, picked up his MSc in Clinical Education at Wednesday’s ceremony at P&J Live.

The flexible three-year course allowed him to fit his studies around supporting his four sons and his work as a GP.

John works as a GP three days a week, and as the head of GP teaching at Aberdeen University on the other two.

A heavy load for the best of us, but somehow he managed to excel in his studies in whatever spare time he was able to find.

His final year involved performing a research project and creating a paper. The research paper has already been presented at two national conferences – the NES conference in Edinburgh and the RCGP conference in Glasgow.

First graduated from Aberdeen University in 1995

John first graduated from Aberdeen University in 1995 with a BSc (Med Sci) Hons, and then again in 1996 with a medical degree (MBChB).

“So this is my third Aberdeen University graduation,” he said.

“I’ve fulfilled a role as a GP for the population of Aberdeen in the meantime, and have steadily become more involved with teaching over that time.

“Initially that was in my practice in Cults where I’ve worked for 24 years, and now at the university.

“This degree will help me implement a much needed task – illustrating the complex and demanding roles that GPs undertake, and promoting role models from General Practice within the university.

“And by doing so, hopefully encourage a proportion of the class into GP careers that they might not otherwise have undertaken.”

John (somehow) still makes time for running in his packed schedule

John said Wednesday’s graduation was the culmination of “a lot of hard work over very many weekends and evenings.”

All in all, a packed schedule. Room for more?

Somehow, John finds the time to train at the university’s Sports Village.

“I’m still training with the same sprinting coach, Trevor Madigan, whose group I joined as a First Year medical student in 1990 when I arrived in Aberdeen.

“The city has changed a lot, but it’s lovely to have that continuity and support.

“I’ve been here long enough to watch the brilliant Sports Village spring up around the old track.”

With his latest degree safely secured, it’s doubtful John will sit still for long as he plans his next project.

