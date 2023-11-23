Contractors could be hit by plastic packaging tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Contractors could be hit by plastic packaging tax

By Katrina Macarthur
Making hay while the sun shines at Rosskeen Farms, Invergordon. Picture by Ron Bews.
Making hay while the sun shines at Rosskeen Farms, Invergordon. Picture by Ron Bews.

Agricultural contractors could be at risk of fines from HRMC due to not paying the plastic packaging tax (PPT), with many unaware they are liable for it.

The tax applies to manufacturers or importers to the UK of more than 10 tonnes a year of baler twine or net wrap – deemed by HMRC to be ‘packaging’.

The £210.82 per tonne tax adds about £4.20 to the cost of a 20kg pack of heavy twine and about £6.50 to a 3,000m roll of net wrap.

At present, only three companies which fall into this bracket are registered with HMRC and pay the tax due, according to Graham Robson, technical manager at farm solutions firm Tama UK.

He reckons all the other companies either refuse to recognise it, feel they are not liable for it or refuse to pay it.

“Worse still, some of these companies are actively advising their customers that such a tax is not required for the baler twine and net wrap they are selling them,” said Mr Robson,

“It could make their customers liable for the unpaid tax and secondly, creates an uneven playing field for companies selling these products.”

He also argued that many merchants or contractors, buying via a self-employed ‘agent’ on behalf of a manufacturer, are totally unaware of their responsibility and legal deputy to pay the tax.

“Similarly, large-scale baling contractors can easily order quantities of twine exceeding 10 tonnes in one season, making them, the end user, directly liable,” he added.

Steve Price, head of agriculture at Zeus Packaging, says his company is paying all the tax demanded under the PPT and has spoken to HMRC to clarify what is required.

He said: “Our understanding is that the tax covers net wrap and baler twine which are used for carriage and transportation; plastic used for fermentation like silage pit covers and bale wrap are exempt.”

Meanwhile, Robert Thornborrow, of Krone, who is paying it, said: “It has not been made clear – I found out about it from a dealer.

“The clarity and guidelines relating to the tax we found vague. The reasoning behind it and how it is being implemented are not clear. I have seen nothing public on this tax anywhere, or the implications for pricing.

“We will pay it because we have to, but the farming community needs to be aware that it is another tax on a product they will buy.

“Companies not paying the tax are running a risk. Other companies that rely more than us on these products will be taking exception to it.”

