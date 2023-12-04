Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert in Aberdeen: Don’t miss our 16-page picture special supplement

Was your child or grandchild one of the performers at yesterday’s Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert in Aberdeen?

Then you don’t want to miss out on the 16-page picture special supplement in tomorrow’s papers.

Yesterday’s show at P&J Live in Aberdeen was the 55th and biggest ever, with more than 700 youngsters from 21 schools performing in both an afternoon and evening show.

All proceeds from the shows will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools. More than £15,000 was shared among local schools as a result of last year’s shows.

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Yesterday’s shows featured performers from P1 to S6, with both singers and instrumentalists.

Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert ‘stays with you for life’

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

She added: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

Having previously been held at the Music Hall, the Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert has since moved to P&J Live. The arena recently played host to Lewis Capaldi, Michael Buble, Andre Rieu and Elton John.

“Playing the same venue as Elton John, that’s a big thing for a child,” said Laura. “They’ll never forget that.

“It’s brilliant that this is growing from strength to strength, and the locals love it.”