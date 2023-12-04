Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert in Aberdeen: Don’t miss our 16-page picture special supplement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert in Aberdeen: Don't miss our 16-page picture special supplement

Were your loved ones among the performers at yesterday’s Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert in Aberdeen? Don’t miss out on our 16-page picture special supplement.

By Calum Petrie
Children singing in festive hats
We've got all the pics from the Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Was your child or grandchild one of the performers at yesterday’s Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert in Aberdeen?

Then you don’t want to miss out on the 16-page picture special supplement in tomorrow’s papers.

Yesterday’s show at P&J Live in Aberdeen was the 55th and biggest ever, with more than 700 youngsters from 21 schools performing in both an afternoon and evening show.

All proceeds from the shows will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools. More than £15,000 was shared among local schools as a result of last year’s shows.

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Yesterday’s shows featured performers from P1 to S6, with both singers and instrumentalists.

Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert ‘stays with you for life’

Children singing in santa hats at the Press & Journal Evening Express Christmas Concert
Long-running: Yesterday’s Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert was the 55th in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

She added: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

Having previously been held at the Music Hall, the Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert has since moved to P&J Live. The arena recently played host to Lewis Capaldi, Michael Buble, Andre Rieu and Elton John.

“Playing the same venue as Elton John, that’s a big thing for a child,” said Laura. “They’ll never forget that.

“It’s brilliant that this is growing from strength to strength, and the locals love it.”

