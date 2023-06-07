Aberdeen University student newspaper The Gaudie ‘in jeopardy’ following funding squeeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen University student newspaper The Gaudie ‘in jeopardy’ following funding squeeze

A fundraiser to save the paper has been backed by several north-east politicians.

By Cameron Roy
A campaign has been launched to save the Gaudie. Image: The Gaudie / DC Thomson.
A campaign has been launched to save the Gaudie. Image: The Gaudie / DC Thomson.

Aberdeen University’s student newspaper The Gaudie has warned its survival is under threat following a funding squeeze.

The newspaper, which began in 1934, is believed to be the oldest independent student newspaper in Scotland.

It has launched a funding appeal to plug the shortfall and has published an open letter to Aberdeen University.

In the letter, it wrote: “Ninety years ago, a copy of the newspaper cost just one penny. Today, all content is freely accessed—without paywalls, subscriptions, or advertisements, ensuring independent journalism and a wide and inclusive readership.

“It is crucial for students who are looking to continue careers in this sphere of work.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen University highlighted the "positive contribution" - worth hundreds of millions - of international students coming to the city.
Aberdeen University is one of Scotland’s four ancient university’s and has over 16,000 students.

“However, due to funding shortfalls, the future of The Gaudie is in jeopardy.

“In order to fund printing costs for the upcoming academic year, the editorial team must rely upon conditional grants and fundraising appeals.”

The Gaudie estimates it costs about £550 to produce each edition with up to five editions per term. However, it warns without extra funding it may only be able to produce one edition.

The Gaudie newspaper receives cross-party north-east support

A number of north-east politicians have backed the campaign on social media, including Andrew Bowie MP, Alexander Burnett MSP, Maggie Chapman MSP, Douglas Lumsden MSP, Liam Kerr MSP, Maurice Golden MSP and Michael Marra MSP.

Aberdeen University alumni and previous Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has also backed the campaign.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale.

What big stories has The Gaudie published about Aberdeen?

Over the past year, The Gaudie says it has generated 25,000 hits on its website, as well as publishing on a biweekly basis across campus.

Around 150 students contribute articles and photographs each year.

Its biggest stories include:

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, editor-in-chief of The Gaudie. Image: Student Publication Association.

Reacting to the release of the letter, Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, editor-in-chief of The Gaudie said: “We believe that the Gaudie is an essential part of life in Aberdeen.

“We trust that the University believes this also- and hope they will take concrete steps to ensure our continued operation for years to come.”

So far, over £1,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page. To donate, visit here.

[[title]]

[[text]]

