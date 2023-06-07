Aberdeen University student newspaper The Gaudie ‘in jeopardy’ following funding squeeze

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen University’s student newspaper The Gaudie has warned its survival is under threat following a funding squeeze.

The newspaper, which began in 1934, is believed to be the oldest independent student newspaper in Scotland.

It has launched a funding appeal to plug the shortfall and has published an open letter to Aberdeen University.

In the letter, it wrote: “Ninety years ago, a copy of the newspaper cost just one penny. Today, all content is freely accessed—without paywalls, subscriptions, or advertisements, ensuring independent journalism and a wide and inclusive readership.

“It is crucial for students who are looking to continue careers in this sphere of work.

“However, due to funding shortfalls, the future of The Gaudie is in jeopardy.

“In order to fund printing costs for the upcoming academic year, the editorial team must rely upon conditional grants and fundraising appeals.”

The Gaudie estimates it costs about £550 to produce each edition with up to five editions per term. However, it warns without extra funding it may only be able to produce one edition.

The Gaudie newspaper receives cross-party north-east support

A number of north-east politicians have backed the campaign on social media, including Andrew Bowie MP, Alexander Burnett MSP, Maggie Chapman MSP, Douglas Lumsden MSP, Liam Kerr MSP, Maurice Golden MSP and Michael Marra MSP.

Aberdeen University alumni and previous Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale has also backed the campaign.

What big stories has The Gaudie published about Aberdeen?

Over the past year, The Gaudie says it has generated 25,000 hits on its website, as well as publishing on a biweekly basis across campus.

Around 150 students contribute articles and photographs each year.

Its biggest stories include:

Reacting to the release of the letter, Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, editor-in-chief of The Gaudie said: “We believe that the Gaudie is an essential part of life in Aberdeen.

“We trust that the University believes this also- and hope they will take concrete steps to ensure our continued operation for years to come.”

So far, over £1,000 has been raised on the GoFundMe page. To donate, visit here.