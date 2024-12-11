Grantown graduate swaps hairdressing for new job in children’s mental health

A Moray graduate who faced challenges with dyslexia and mental health and was first encouraged to study hairdressing has graduated with a Bachelors in Mental Health Nursing.

Despite facing many difficulties, Shavonne Connor is already two months into working her first job with Children and Adolescents Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in Dundee.

The 24-year-old from Grantown-on-Spey picked up her hard-earned degree at yesterday’s ceremony at P&J Live.

As she celebrated, Shavonne reflected on her journey from being underestimated to working in her dream job.

Shavonne Connor: From hairdressing to mental health nursing at RGU

When no one was really talking or wanting to talk about mental health, Shavonne did.

Even from a young age, she has always had an interest in the subject and has faced difficulties herself.

As she was looking to leave Forres Academy in Moray, Shavonne wanted to go into further study focusing on mental health.

However, despite her enthusiasm, Shavonne has dyslexia and was instead encouraged to do hairdressing at Moray College UHI.

“I always wanted to go to university but from a young age I received mixed messages,” Shavonne explained.

“Some people said I could do anything I wanted, while others, normally careers advisors at school, told me I should pick work that used ‘my hands’ and that I wouldn’t cope at university due my dyslexia.

“However, I had a passion and a drive to not only go to university but to work in the mental health field, so I worked hard and used their comments to fuel my passion.”

After completing a qualification in hairdressing, Shavonne applied to do a Level 6 access course in Health and Social Care at Moray UHI so she could apply to university and was accepted into RGU.

‘It felt like everyone had been given this manual to life that I had missed out on’

That is not to say studying a BSc in Mental Health Nursing was easy for Shavonne.

During her studies, a few personal matters came to light during a placement with the Richmond Fellowship Scotland where Shavonne helped support people who are autistic.

“I did one-to-one support with a girl that had quite a high level of support needs for her autism,” she said.

“And it was through working with her that I noticed that a lot of her traits and things that she struggled with I had as well, but I had different ways of coping with it.”

Shavonne admitted: “I have struggled with mental health my whole life.

“I have always kind of really struggled to understand and regulate my emotions… I would go into depressive spells.

“I’d been feeling that there was something there that I needed support with… but I didn’t have a name to go with it.

“It felt like everyone had been given this manual to life that I had missed out on.”

‘There have been hard moments but I’ve loved my time at RGU’

Through university and the support of her mum, Shavonne started to get help for her mental health and started to explore the autism route before receiving a diagnosis aged 20.

“It’s been very validating for me,” she added.

“I didn’t understand social interaction and I really struggled with all of it. I learned to hide it by sitting back and watching other people and then copying what they were doing.

“So it definitely gives you validation getting the diagnosis.”

Throughout her time at RGU, Shavonne became a student ambassador and was the co-president of the RGU Peer Support.

She also accessed many of the university’s services such as the study skills team to help with her coursework and counselling services for her own mental health and wellbeing.

Reflecting on her success, Shavonne said she is immensely proud of her achievements.

“I have never been the best academically, but I do my best and give it my all,” she added.

“I had some hard moments while studying and had to defer a year at one point, but I’ve loved my time at RGU.”

A career with CAMHS in Dundee

Looking forward, Shavonne is excited to embark on her dream mental health nursing career with CAMHS in Dundee.

Two months into the role, she added: “My drive to work in CAMHS has always been early intervention.

“For mental health, mental illness, it is your best way to kind of combat it.

“Children are like sponges. They absorb everything you teach them, and that is the best time to teach them coping strategies, their mental health, how to look after themselves and how to deal with challenges that may crop up in future.

“I feel like RGU has offered fantastic opportunities throughout my studies and has really prepared me.”