Send us your spook-tacular pictures this Halloween

By David Proctor
October 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Your pictures will feature in the Evening Express and online.

Are you heading out guising this weekend? Well, we would love to see your Halloween pictures.

We are looking for your pictures of not-so-scary skeletons, little pumpkins and cute cats who are out about this scaring season.

This year, we would like to showcase your little (and not so little) spooky stars online and hopefully in print.

Hallowe'en Sunday
We want your Halloween pictures.

While Hallowe’en falls on a Sunday this year, many might opt to take their children and grandchildren trick or treating on Saturday, October 30 instead.

Click the link to be taken to our form or enter your details in the form below to have your photograph featured next week.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Send us your Halloween pictures

Parent and child doing Halloween activities
All of the pictures will feature in the newspaper and online.

So, whatever day you are celebrating Halloween let us see your child’s fancy dress costume.

We are even looking for pictures of your very best pumpkin carvings, decorated houses and even dressed-up pets.

Maybe you are planning to visit a pumpkin patch and or you are heading to Ellon to catch the scarecrow festival.

Either we would love to see pictures of your day out with kids in their very best costumes.

But if you are struggling with fancy dress inspiration then we have some inspiration for you.

Very few resources are needed to make the skeleton, ghost and spider costumes so if you do give one a try, let us see how you get on.

