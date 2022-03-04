Online Safety Bill: New research shows Scotland supports tougher measures on child abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Online Safety Bill: New research shows Scotland supports tougher measures on child abuse

By Nicola Sinclair
March 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Online safety Scotland
Most Scots surveyed by YouGov support tough legislation to tackle child abuse. Photo: Shutterstock

A new survey shows many Scots want tech companies to take greater responsibility in keeping kids safe online.

YouGov asked two and a half thousand adults for their views, including 212 adults from Scotland.

The results show broad support for a range of tough measures that aren’t currently included in the UK Government’s draft Online Safety Bill.

These including making social media firms work together to prevent online grooming, and prosecuting senior managers if they fail to protect children.

The headline results:

Findings of the YouGov survey results in Scotland.

The NSPCC says the survey demonstrates public appetite for strengthening the Bill.

The Online Safety Bill is due to go before Parliament in a few weeks, but the draft leaves out several measures the charity says are essential in keeping children safe.

In December, a parliamentary report recommended strengthening the draft Bill.

What do campaigners want to see?

The NSPCC wants a senior manager or ‘safety controller’ to be held liable for children’s safety on every platform. They say any negligence should result in fines, censure and criminal sanctions.

They also want the Government to place duties on platforms to tackle grooming and abusive behaviour.

“Ministers must not forget the Online Safety Bill began as a child protection measure,” says NSPCC Chief Executive Sir Peter Wanless.

“But unless it is significantly strengthened this landmark legislation will fail to protect children from grooming taking place on an industrial scale.”

Cause for concern

NSPCC research shows online abuse crimes are at record levels. UK police detected more than 100,000 child abuse images in the UK over the past five years. In the last three years, online grooming increased by 70%.

In Highland Council, the local authority employs an online safety expert. The position is the first of its kind in Scotland, and points to growing concerns about children’s online safety.

Our article provides some useful pointers for keeping kids safe online.

