New Midmill head teacher follows in mother’s footsteps

A new permanent head teacher has been appointed at Midmill School in Kintore.

Katie Finch has landed the top job at Midmill having been acting head teacher for three years at the new school.

Despite having aspirations to manage the Scotland football team she has followed her mother’s footsteps to become a head teacher.

Miss Finch was involved in planning for the multi-million-pound school back in 2016.

Princess Anne officially opened the Kintore primary five years ago during a visit to Aberdeenshire.

‘Delighted’ to secure job

Katie Finch’s teaching career began at Lumphanan School where she completed her probationary year.

Then it was on to Torphins School for six years before moving to Kinellar School where she became deputy head teacher.

She became acting head teacher at Midmill School in 2019 and even found time to complete a post graduate PE qualification from Edinburgh University and the Into Headship qualification from Aberdeen University.

Miss Finch said her passion for the school and love for working with the staff are important.

“I love this school. I have a brilliant team here and Kintore is a wonderful community to be part of,” she said.

“When I found out my application to become the head teacher permanently was successful, I was delighted to be able to continue our journey together.”

She went on: “I feel like I have had a link to this school since it was conceived. I was here when the school opened, so it feels like home to me.

“I think as a school community we have developed a really special connection supporting each other through a pandemic. The staff, pupils and whole school community are incredible, and I love working with them.”

Other career paths

Teaching wasn’t quite top of Miss Finch’s list of potential careers, with leading the Scotland team as one possible position.

She said despite that, teaching is the “best job in the world”, and has urged anyone else considering applying for a head teacher post to “go for it.”

Miss Finch said: “My mum was a head teacher so everybody told me I was going to be a teacher growing up, but I told them I was going to be the manager of Scotland football team.

“I knew deep down teaching was what I wanted to do. I love working with children, I love their energy and potential, and I think it is the best job in the world.

“As a teacher, you have the opportunity to work with and develop future generations, to support them, inspire them and enable them to reach their full potential. There’s not a better job out there.

“I love my job and I would definitely encourage anyone who is thinking about moving into depute head or a head teacher role to go for it.”

