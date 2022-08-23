Bright umbrellas installed at Ellon Primary to celebrate neurodiversity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Bright umbrellas installed at Ellon Primary to celebrate neurodiversity

By Findlay Grant
August 23, 2022, 3:48 pm
Ellon Primary School has been sponsored to take part in the Umbrella project.
Ellon Primary School has been sponsored to take part in the Umbrella project.

An Aberdeenshire primary school is being decorated with colourful umbrellas to show its support for neurodiversity.

Ellon Primary School has been praised for its commitment to supporting those with ADHD, dyslexia and autism.

As part of the Umbrella Project, which launched in the north-east for the first time earlier this summer, the school has received 25 brightly coloured brollies.

IT firm Converged has provided funding for the umbrellas, which can be hung in different locations such as the canteen, hallways and outside in the playground.

The displays aim to increase the public’s awareness of the conditions, in turn providing individuals with the conditions more opportunities in the future.

Headteacher Leighanna Whalley said: “The Umbrella Project is designed to flip the perception of neurodivergent individuals on its head, and celebrate the many strengths that come from thinking differently, in a bid to empower and enable the next generation of children and young people.

“The display has created a real talking point and encouraged open conversations, and the assembly resources and neurodiversity training webinars have been invaluable. We’d like to thank Converged for making us aware of this project and for their support in bringing it to life.”

Aberdeen Inspired launched their colourful umbrellas at Shiprow in June.<br />Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Increasing awareness

Earlier this summer, Aberdeen Inspired teamed up with the ADHD Foundation to install umbrellas across the city centre.

They will be at Shiprow and Bon Accord Terrace until September.

It is the first time the project has come to Scotland – with Glasgow and Edinburgh already taking part.

Local schools have also been getting involved in the project, with 25 signed up to display their own mini umbrella installations.

Converged’s managing director Neil Christie is pleased they were able to help Ellon Primary get involved.

He said: “Around one in five people in the UK are neurodivergent, so there is a need to ensure our corporate environment is fully inclusive for these individuals.

“Our future workplace will and should be shaped around a diverse workforce and tapping into everyone’s differing skillsets is the key to success.

“Converged is committed to supporting these important causes which champion neurodiversity and inclusion.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Schools

To go with story by Ben Hendry. Construction delays Picture shows; Abandoned Tillydrone school site . Aberdeen. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 19/08/2022
'Simply not good enough': Parents demand council restarts city school construction ahead of crunch…
0
With the summer holidays (finally) over, we have a selection of your Back to School snaps.
Back to School 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Aberdeen City…
0
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
To go with story by David Proctor. Pupils across the north-east will join other youngsters to go back to school on Tuesday. Picture shows; Myles Begg who starts at Kaimhill School on Tuesday. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Terry Begg Date; 22/08/2022
Back to school: Young Myles follows in family's footsteps at Kaimhill
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: August 22
0
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and his shadow education secretary Michael Marra meet campaigners looking to ensure the new Tillydrone School is built as quickly as possible. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
SNP and Lib Dem council leaders accused of 'hacking away communities' legs' as Tillydrone…
0
Peterhead teen Nathan Buchan overcame the 'stigma' of an under-performing school to win a place at Oxford University.
Peterhead teen bucks trend to win place at Oxford
1
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones
0
School closed due to Coronavirus variants spread. School closure under surge COVID-19 omicron cases. Double door handles, blurred hallway locker background. Fight against public health risk disease; Shutterstock ID 1675482706; purchase_order: ; job:
Which schools in the north and north-east won't be reopening this year?
1

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0