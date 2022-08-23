Bright umbrellas installed at Ellon Primary to celebrate neurodiversity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire primary school is being decorated with colourful umbrellas to show its support for neurodiversity.

Ellon Primary School has been praised for its commitment to supporting those with ADHD, dyslexia and autism.

As part of the Umbrella Project, which launched in the north-east for the first time earlier this summer, the school has received 25 brightly coloured brollies.

IT firm Converged has provided funding for the umbrellas, which can be hung in different locations such as the canteen, hallways and outside in the playground.

The displays aim to increase the public’s awareness of the conditions, in turn providing individuals with the conditions more opportunities in the future.

Headteacher Leighanna Whalley said: “The Umbrella Project is designed to flip the perception of neurodivergent individuals on its head, and celebrate the many strengths that come from thinking differently, in a bid to empower and enable the next generation of children and young people.

“The display has created a real talking point and encouraged open conversations, and the assembly resources and neurodiversity training webinars have been invaluable. We’d like to thank Converged for making us aware of this project and for their support in bringing it to life.”

Increasing awareness

Earlier this summer, Aberdeen Inspired teamed up with the ADHD Foundation to install umbrellas across the city centre.

They will be at Shiprow and Bon Accord Terrace until September.

It is the first time the project has come to Scotland – with Glasgow and Edinburgh already taking part.

Local schools have also been getting involved in the project, with 25 signed up to display their own mini umbrella installations.

Converged’s managing director Neil Christie is pleased they were able to help Ellon Primary get involved.

He said: “Around one in five people in the UK are neurodivergent, so there is a need to ensure our corporate environment is fully inclusive for these individuals.

“Our future workplace will and should be shaped around a diverse workforce and tapping into everyone’s differing skillsets is the key to success.

“Converged is committed to supporting these important causes which champion neurodiversity and inclusion.”