Scotrail reduce ticket fares on two routes from Inverness to ease pressure on 10.51am service

Scotrail have reduced ticket fares on a popular Inverness route to ease overcrowding pressures.

The services departing the Highland capital at 8.45am and 9.42am for the Central Belt will now have extra cheaper advance single tickets available.

This has been done to draw passengers away from the busy 10.51am service.

It had previously been so overcrowded that recently some passengers have not been able to travel.

Visitors to the area have been enjoying taking the train to take in some of the Highland scenery, like the Drumochter Pass.

Customers willing to travel on earlier trains could potentially save up to 60% of the cost of an anytime day single, if they book with the advance single ticket instead.

Changing trains and longer journey

However, those passengers snapping up the cheaper tickets will have to change trains at Perth or Stirling.

The journey will also be longer than usual because of the change.

Scotrail hope the new arrangement will make space by encouraging passengers to go on cheaper services.

It is currently not clear how many of the cheaper advance single tickets will be made available.

They said on social media they had looked at increasing the number of carriages on the 10.51am but were unable to because “all our available fleet are currently being utilised”.

The Scottish Government nationalised Scotrail and took over the franchise in April.

It has been experiencing a tough first summer, with strikes to many of its services causing delays and cancellations.