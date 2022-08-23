Scotrail reduce ticket fares on two routes from Inverness to ease pressure on 10.51am service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Scotrail reduce ticket fares on two routes from Inverness to ease pressure on 10.51am service

By Cameron Roy
August 23, 2022, 4:22 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 4:45 pm
Two trains leaving Inverness Railway Station will have more cheap tickets available.
Scotrail have reduced ticket fares on a popular Inverness route to ease overcrowding pressures.

The services departing the Highland capital at 8.45am and 9.42am for the Central Belt will now have extra cheaper advance single tickets available.

This has been done to draw passengers away from the busy 10.51am service.

It had previously been so overcrowded that recently some passengers have not been able to travel.

Visitors to the area have been enjoying taking the train to take in some of the Highland scenery, like the Drumochter Pass.

The scenic Pass of Drumochter. Photo: Shutterstock.

Customers willing to travel on earlier trains could potentially save up to 60% of the cost of an anytime day single, if they book with the advance single ticket instead.

Changing trains and longer journey

However, those passengers snapping up the cheaper tickets will have to change trains at Perth or Stirling.

The journey will also be longer than usual because of the change.

Scotrail hope the new arrangement will make space by encouraging passengers to go on cheaper services.

It is currently not clear how many of the cheaper advance single tickets will be made available.

They said on social media they had looked at increasing the number of carriages on the 10.51am but were unable to because “all our available fleet are currently being utilised”.

ScotRail have recently turned passengers away due to overcrowding. Photograph by Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Scottish Government nationalised Scotrail and took over the franchise in April.

It has been experiencing a tough first summer, with strikes to many of its services causing delays and cancellations.

