Aberdeenshire Council’s head of education to take retirement after recent scandals

Vincent Docherty has been embroiled in controversies in his last year in the post.

By David Mackay
Vincent Docherty was accused of covering up an offensive message from another employee. Image: DC Thomson
Vincent Docherty was accused of covering up an offensive message from another employee. Image: DC Thomson

Scandal-hit Aberdeenshire Council education boss Vincent Docherty has announced his retirement.

The council’s head of education has been embroiled in controversies during his last 12 months in the post, which have resulted in retraining and disciplinary procedures.

Today Aberdeenshire Council confirmed Mr Docherty would retire from his post in September.

Last year, The P&J revealed the Scottish Information Commissioner had launched an investigation into Mr Docherty’s behaviour following a Freedom of Information request.

The education boss, who has been in the post since 2014, warned a firm it could lose a contract with the council after one of its employees had submitted a request.

Vincent Docherty with learning materials donated to Aberdeenshire Council during the Covid pandemic in 2020. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The commissioner described it as a “clearly unacceptable” breach for Mr Docherty to know the identity of the writer. It is required by law for applicants to remain anonymous to ensure they are treated impartially.

Aberdeenshire Council told managers to undergo training on dealing for FOI requests following the incident.

Accusations offensive message was ‘hushed up’

Meanwhile, this year The Sun revealed Mr Docherty had “covered up” a message sent by a different council employee saying they would “gladly stab” pupils with learning difficulties.

The newspaper reported a source saying that instead of dealing with the incident, bosses “tried to hush it all up”.

The council said that incident was dealt with through its disciplinary procedure.

Today, an Aberdeenshire Council spokesman wished the education officer all the best in his retirement.

He said: “Vincent Docherty has announced his intention to retire and will leave Aberdeenshire Council in September.

“We wish him all the best with whatever the next chapter of his life brings.”

