With 3 in 10 north and north-east secondary pupils ‘persistently’ absent, how is attendance at your school?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

With 3 in 10 north and north-east secondary pupils ‘persistently’ absent, how is attendance at your school?

Find out the attendance rate at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles secondary schools.

By Calum Petrie
Inverness High School
Inverness High School is among the schools identified for investment. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

More than three in 10 pupils are absent from north and north-east secondary schools the equivalent of one day or more a fortnight.

In Highland almost half – 43.7% – are persistently absent. This means they miss at least 10% of the time they should be in school.

Amid rising school absence across Scotland, we have looked at attendance records for local authority secondary schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland.

You can search for the attendance rate for all local secondary schools in our table further down.

Westhill Academy in Aberdeenshire and Cults Academy in Aberdeen are among those with the best pupil attendance.

The highest absence rate locally was at Inverness High School. Not far behind it were Alness Academy and Kinlochbervie High School in Highland, and Northfield Academy in Aberdeen.

School attendance was in decline before the pandemic hit in 2020.

However, it has fallen more sharply since.

Almost half of absences in Scottish secondary schools last year were due to illness.

But more than a quarter were unexplained, including truancy.

According to Education Scotland, evidence shows that pupils’ progress, attainment and achievement is affected when their attendance falls below 90%.

That is missing 19 days in a school year, equating to one day a fortnight.

More than 40% of secondary school children and young people are doing so – classed as persistently absent – according to new figures from the Scottish Government.

And if their attendance averages 90% annually a child will have missed an entire year of school by the time they reach S3.

Poor attendance a ‘post-pandemic challenge’

Education secretary Jenny Gilruth branded the number of pupils missing school “not acceptable”.

She said “there must be a renewed drive across all levels of governments and agencies to address this as a priority.”

Pupils in the poorest parts of Scotland had a lower attendance rate than those youngsters in the most affluent communities, with an attendance rate of 86.8% in the most deprived parts of Scotland compared with 93.5% in the least deprived areas.

Ms Gilruth said: “We know that absence is among the post-pandemic challenges facing schools internationally and Scotland is not immune from that.

“Education Scotland has already offered support to schools to improve attendance and reduce absence, following publication of the Improving Attendance report which I commissioned last year.”

She said that as a “first priority” the Scottish Government was working with councils to “return attendance to pre-Covid levels and to reduce persistent absence as far as possible”.

More from Schools

We travelled to Stockholm to see family - while the kids should have been in school. Image: Sabina Nowotny/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/Shutterstock
I took my kids out of school for a family break - but are…
Forres Academy
Preferred new Forres Academy site is in town - despite public consultation choice
Pupils at Ferryhill School in Aberdeen could spend a year attending an out-of-use Torry primary during building works. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ferryhill School: Pupils could spend YEAR at mothballed Torry school during multi-million-pound revamp
2
Gerry McCluskey in conversation with The P&J's Calum Petrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Full interview: Peterhead Academy head says school is true north-east success story
Gerry McCluskey took over as Peterhead Academy head teacher in August 2022. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'Those league tables are skewed': Peterhead Academy is thriving, says head
Former maths teacher Diane Duguid designed an app to get students through their Higher course after being made redundant. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Former Peterhead and Kemnay maths teacher takes on 'unfair' private tuition with moneysaving app
Forres Academy sign.
Flooding, price and transport: The big questions about the new Forres Academy answered
Demanding answers: Karen Adam MSP has written to Aberdeenshire Council chiefs over the controversial removal of specch and language therapy funding. Image: Karen Adam
Pressure mounts on Aberdeenshire Council over speech and language therapy cuts
Cults Academy fell nationally, but remains at the top of our north and north-east school league table for the third year in a row. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
School league tables 2024: Here’s how Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and island secondary schools…
Natalie Pinnell hopes all children will be supported and acknowledged in the future - after her daughter was omitted from a class photo taken by Tempest at Aboyne Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aboyne mum explains why 'wonderful' teachers not to blame in school photo row -…
4

Conversation