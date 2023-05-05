Judy Murray to discuss her debut novel at Aberdeen event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tennis legend Judy Murray will take to the stage in Aberdeen next month to talk about her debut novel.

For her first venture into fiction writing, Ms Murray has focused on the topic that she knows best – tennis.

The Wild Card tells the story of a tennis star who put her career on hold to raise her son, but 20 years later finds herself swept back up in the world of sport when she gets a wild card entry to Wimbledon.

The author will discuss her experience of putting pen to paper and how she drew on her own time as a tennis champion to bring the sport to life in her book at the upcoming Aberdeen event.

Writing the Racket: In Conversation with Judy Murray will be held at the Tivoli Theatre on Monday, June 12 at 7.30pm.

Following the talk, Ms Murray will be signing copies of her book which is due to be released on June 8.

Tickets for the event, hosted in collaboration with Waterstones Aberdeen, cost £6 and are available to buy online now.

Returning to Aberdeen

Ms Murray’s first book, Knowing the Score, was a memoir reflecting on all of her tennis and coaching achievements as a woman in sport.

These include becoming a Scottish National Coach and the first woman to pass the Lawn Tennis Association’s Performance Coach Award in 1995, before being appointed captain of the British Fed Cup and launching an initiative to teach tennis in schools.

She has gone on to use her titles to increase and improve the female coach workforce in UK tennis.

Her memoir became a Sunday Times bestseller and was nominated for a Sports Book of the Year award.

Ms Murray will return to Aberdeen later this year joined by “the other Murray brother” for their popular live show.

The Duncan and Judy Murray Show will take place at the Music Hall on Saturday, November 11.

The double act will be joined by host Des Clarke and surprise guests while they answer questions from the audience and give out prizes.