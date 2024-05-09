Preferred new Forres Academy site is in town – despite public consultation choice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preferred new Forres Academy site is in town – despite public consultation choice

Nearly 1,200 people took part in the vote but officials have recommended choosing the cheaper option.

By David Mackay
Forres Academy
The current Forres Academy needs replaced due to concerns about Raac concrete. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Education bosses have recommended the new Forres Academy be built near the current site – despite a public consultation favouring another location.

The debate about where the replacement schools will be built has provoked intense discussions in the town.

Nearly 1,200 people had their say on whether they preferred a Roysvale park site in the town or Lochyhill, on the eastern outskirts near the A96 Elgin road.

Now it can be revealed 54.7% of those who took part backed building the new school at Lochyhill.

However, councillors have been recommended to back the cheaper Roysvale site as the preferred location when they meet next week.

How has the preferred Forres Academy site been chosen?

Moray Council has undertaken an extensive process to identify sites for the new Forres Academy.

What started off as eight potential locations was narrowed down to just two before a public consultation.

A report explains both sites have “a number of issues and risks”, including getting legal permission to use common good land at Roysvale and securing a deal to buy private land at Lochyhill.

Forres map showing school locations in red.
The Lochyhill site is on the outskirts of Forres with the Roysvale site in the centre of the town. Image: Moray Council

Despite the results of the public vote backing Lochyhill, education bosses have outlined why they have recommended Roysvale as the preferred location.

It includes Roysvale being more “cost-effective” at a time council budgets are stretched.

Other factors highlighted by officials include:

  • The Roysvale site would be £3.3 million cheaper for Moray Council due to it not requiring private land to be bought.
  • The central location of Roysvale meets strategic planning priorities for a community school.
  • Roysvale has “more flexibility for future growth” with Lochyhill also identified for a future primary school.
  • Offers benefits of a 5-18 campus due to it being next to Applegrove Primary.
  • Potential to improve drainage on Roysvale park to improve use of remaining playing fields for community.

What would the new Forres Academy look like?

Final designs of the new school will only be drawn up once the preferred site has been chosen.

However, Moray Council has released indicative layouts for both of the locations.

Layout of Lochyhill site
Layout of the proposed Lochyhill site. Image: Moray Council
Layout of Roysvale site
Layout of the proposed Roysvale site. Image: Moray Council

What happens now?

The recommendation of education officers about their preferred site for the new Forres Academy is not a final decision.

Moray Council’s education, children and leisure services committee will meet on Tuesday to debate the findings of the report.

Councillors will then debate whether they prefer the Roysvale or Lochyhill before voting if opinions are split.

Forres Academy consultation event.
More consultations will be held about the new Forres Academy site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Their recommendation will then be debated again by the full council on May 22.

A further consultation will then begin if Lochyhill is chosen due to it being outside the current Forres Academy school boundary.

The Roysvale site is also dependent on further consultations due to the use of common good land and the development of permanent bus drop off areas.

The new school is currently expected to be open for pupils in December 2027.

Conversation