Aberdeenshire Council breached Freedom of Information code

By Calum Petrie
March 7, 2022, 5:11 pm
Council managers must now undergo training after the local authority was found to have breached the Freedom of Information (FOI) code.
Aberdeenshire Council has been reprimanded by the information commissioner over the actions of its head of education.

The local authority’s head of education warned a firm it could lose a work contract after one of its employees put in a Freedom of Information (FOI) request about him.

In an email to the FOI applicant’s employer, Vincent Docherty said he would “have to consider another provider” unless he got an explanation from the company.

All FOI requests must by law be treated as ‘applicant blind’.

A Scottish Information Commissioner ruling has now said that Aberdeenshire Council had failed to comply with the FOI code.

The council said the email “was not justified” and was withdrawn.

Council managers must now undergo training

The local authority’s managers must now undergo training on dealing with FOI requests. The training will have an emphasis on the integrity of third party details.

The applicant’s employer was known to the council as it provides it with education-related services.

Head of education Vincent Docherty

In its ruling, the commissioner said: “The applicant was simply exercising his statutory rights in a perfectly legitimate manner.

“He was entitled to do so without his employer being involved in the process, and without the council linking wholly unrelated matters to the handling of the requests.”

Aberdeenshire Council received a number of FOI requests about Mr Docherty in July 2021. Some also concerned director of education Laurence Findlay.

The following month, Mr Docherty emailed the applicant’s employer expressing “concern in relation to the behaviour of one of your employees”.

Mr Docherty reminded the employer of the work the individual undertook for the council. He said his “recent actions have seriously compromised the trust we have in this relationship”.

He added that if he was not offered a “satisfactory explanation” as to why the person did not ask for the information directly from him, instead of submitting an FOI, then “I would seriously have to consider another provider”.

‘Clearly unacceptable’ breach

The information commissioner deemed the breach in anonymity as “clearly unacceptable”.

In its report, the commissioner said the council had acknowledged that Mr Docherty’s email “was not justified” under Scotland’s FOI laws and was not good practice.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said they accepted the findings.

She added that the matter “has been dealt with internally” and training took place.

