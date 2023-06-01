St Machar Academy pupils brew up business plans for school coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

St Machar Academy pupils brew up business plans for school coffee shop

Third year pupils have been working with business consultants Deloitte to masterplan the future of the business.

By Cameron Roy
Tax Director and 5 Million Futures school lead at Deloitte in Aberdeen Andrew Henderson, with pupils Dennis Roman and Allie Matthew, and lead business and community support officer at St Machar Academy Isla Gibb. Image: Deloitte.
Tax Director and 5 Million Futures school lead at Deloitte in Aberdeen Andrew Henderson, with pupils Dennis Roman and Allie Matthew, and lead business and community support officer at St Machar Academy Isla Gibb. Image: Deloitte.

Pupils at Aberdeen’s St Machar Academy have developed business plans for the school’s coffee shop.

A total of 60 business management pupils across four classes aged between 13 and 16 worked to develop a plan for the future of the shop.

They worked over a period of three months with the Aberdeen team at international business consultants Deloitte.

Deloitte’s work through the school year involved hosting workshops and masterclasses for the students covering a variety of practical skills and career pathways.

The firm also donated 100 laptops to the school, which have been used by pupils during their study leave in preparation for exams, as well as a £7,000 cost of living donation.

St Machar Academy pupils have been planning the future of their school business. Image Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson.

How has the programme changed St Machar Academy?

Teachers were also invited to attend the LGBTQ+ VR Museum when it was hosted at Deloitte’s Glasgow office in March.

Now educators at the school are exploring ways to integrate innovative uses of technology into the school’s inclusion and digital literacy polices.

Isla Gibb, lead business and community support officer at St Machar Academy, said:  “The practical way the team from Deloitte works with the students has really helped them understand the ‘why’ of what they’re learning and how it applies to the world of work.

“There’s been a big impact for our teachers too – they’re discovering new ways to adapt how they teach.”

Andrew Henderson and Isla Gibb at St Machar Academy. Image: Deloitte.

Andrew Henderson, tax director and 5 Million Futures school partnership lead at Deloitte in Aberdeen, said: “The 5 Million Futures programme is all about breaking down barriers to skills, education and employability.”

Launched by Deloitte in 2016, the 5 Million Futures programme helped over 345,000 in the last financial year, with the firm’s professionals volunteering more than 30,000 hours of their time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

