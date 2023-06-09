‘My son is entitled to an education’: Moray mum says lack of ASN funding in Scotland makes schools ‘exclusive’ instead of ‘inclusive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

‘My son is entitled to an education’: Moray mum says lack of ASN funding in Scotland makes schools ‘exclusive’ instead of ‘inclusive’

More than 800 families are expected to join a protest at the Scottish Parliament later this month.

By David Mackay
Chelsea Findlay with her arm round Arran as they sit on sofa together side-on to camera.
Chelsea Findlay is anxious about what the future holds for Arran. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For Chelsea Findlay, the worries of her son starting a new nursery after the summer go far beyond the routine “will he make friends” concern.

Instead she is worrying about whether Arran, who is non-verbal and autistic, will get the education and support he needs to thrive.

The three-year-old currently attends the specialist Ladybird Development Group nursery in Lossiemouth.

However, he will lose that place in the summer and move to mainstream nursery due to the extreme pressure for places at the under-pressure centre.

Chelsea fears her outdoor-loving son will not get the number of one-to-one hours he’s been assessed for, which could lead to both Arran and staff being unable to cope and him coming home instead.

Chelsea Findlay lifting up Arran while both look at the camera.
Chelsea Findlay wants to see the ASN system in Scotland reformed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The mum-of-two has now joined other parents across the country in forming campaign group ASN Reform Scotland, calling for more funding to provide more teachers to support pupils with additional support needs.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has pledged to meet campaigners to discuss their worries.

Inclusive or exclusive education?

Chelsea believes that despite Scottish Government policies promoting an “inclusive” education for children who need extra support, the result ends up being the opposite and “exclusive”.

The 30-year-old says the current levels of funding only allow for as little of 10 one-to-one hours a week for some children who have been assessed as needing up to 30 hours of support.

And the result, she has heard, is autistic children being taken out of classes and, in some cases, parents being called to take them home.

Chelsea, who also has a nine-year-old daughter, Eva, said: “Imagine a child going into a mainstream setting and not being able to cope, they get taken away into a room called a base or a hub.

Arran sitting on sofa looking straight ahead at camera with one hand up to his mouth.
Chelsea Findlay is anxious that Arran will not get the necessary support in school. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The government believes in inclusion but it creates an exclusive situation because they can’t handle that environment.

“Some kids with additional needs are lucky to get 10 hours a week funded, some who are entitled to 30 are only getting nine or 10.

“Teachers are already struggling, they’re dealing with 27 children in a class and then now having to deal with a child with additional needs and they can’t cope.

“Some parents are being called and basically getting told ‘come and get you child’ because we can’t cope and they’re overwhelmed and they end up sat at home instead.”

Early signs of autism

Chelsea has started sharing Arran’s story on TikTok to share his situation and connect with other families in a similar situation.

The Lossiemouth mum and about 800 others are due to hold a protest outside the Scottish Parliament later this month to demand extra support.

Meanwhile, nearly 8,500 have signed a Scottish Parliament petition backing calls for “adequate additional support funding” to be provided to all schools in the country.

Arran enjoys many things any other three-year-old, he loves playing outdoors and enjoys spinning the wheels on his toy cars.

Initially Chelsea believed he was just a bit slow to develop due to when he was born, before his father Martin spotted his particular needs.

@arrans_journey_asd

Wouldnt change my boy for the world💙🌈#fyp #autism #CapCut

♬ original sound – Chelsea🤍

She said: “He was born in October 2019, then we had the pandemic the following March so we thought he was maybe just a bit delayed because he hadn’t had the experience of interacting with others.

“My husband has a son from previous relationship who was autistic and he could see some of the same traits and he thought we needed to get him seen.

“When we started him at a two-to-three group and it was an absolute disaster. We had to take him out of there, the health visitor got involved, occupational therapy, I can’t fault the NHS for everything they did.

“I believe he’s entitled to an education too.”

ASN Reform Scotland campaign growing

The plight of families fighting to ensure a proper education for their autistic children is growing with only 19 specialist schools in Scotland.

Stephanie Vavron has more than 330,000 followers on TikTok, where she chronicles her life with her son Max, four, who is also non-verbal and has cerebral palsy.

The Scottish Government has stressed the number of school pupils with additional support needs has “increased substantially” since 2010 with spending reaching a record high of £830 million in 2021/22.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth says she will meet ASN Reform Scotland campaigners. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

A spokesman added: “We have also invested an additional £45 million since 2019-20 (£15 million per year) and provide over £11 million of funding to directly support pupils with complex additional support needs and services to children and families.

“It is for local authorities to determine the most appropriate educational provision, taking account of their legal responsibilities and the individual circumstances and wishes of the children and young people in their care.

“Notwithstanding, the education secretary would be happy to meet with ASN Reform Scotland to discuss their concerns.”

Aberdeen mum brands education system a ‘mess’ as she prepares to join hundreds of parents of autistic kids in march on Holyrood

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Schools

Proposals for a single head teacher to take charge of three primary schools has been shelved. Image: Shutterstock
Plans for a single head teacher for three Moray schools are shelved after 'huge'…
A consultation will be held on the future of Crossroads Primary at Grange near Keith. Image: DC Thomson
'It's extremely sad': Consultation on the future of Crossroads Primary will go ahead after…
Proposals for a single head teacher to take charge of three primary schools has been shelved. Image: Shutterstock
Proposal for a single head teacher to take charge of three primary schools in…
Inverurie teenager Katie Gibbs wearing a Who Cares? Scotland t-shirt
Aberdeenshire teenager swapping Inverurie Academy for Harvard this summer
Aberdeen's Declan Hoskins has savoured being awarded the Apprentice Ambassador of the Year. Pic: Skills Development Scotland
News Agenda: Modern apprenticeships offer a better path for many students than chasing university…
Tax Director and 5 Million Futures school lead at Deloitte in Aberdeen Andrew Henderson, with pupils Dennis Roman and Allie Matthew, and lead business and community support officer at St Machar Academy Isla Gibb. Image: Deloitte.
St Machar Academy pupils brew up business plans for school coffee shop
Stephanie Vavron, here with son Max, 4, has rallied hundreds of parents of autistic kids to take action.
Aberdeen mum brands education system a 'mess' as she prepares to join hundreds of…
Can with hand-drawn curried chicken and vegetable soup label on a tartan blanket.
Baxters experts wowed by curried chicken and vegetable soup devised by Elgin Academy pupils
Facebook group set up in support of under threat school office staff gains 1,000 followers Image: Shutterstock
Call on Buckie and Cullen parents to show support for under threat school office…
As many as 15.3% of Moray secondary pupils have been absent for more than 20% of school days this year, while primary school absence in the region has doubled in the last five years.
Percentage of Moray pupils with persistently poor attendance record doubles in five years

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]