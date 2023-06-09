Stirring Laurencekirk apprentice chef Taylor Gray, 20, talks inspirations and aspirations in cooking industry

Taylor Gray is on a roll. Not literally, but speaking in terms of his progress as part of the close-knit team at successful Laurencekirk café Gannets.

What makes it even more impressive is that he never initially intended on working in hospitality.

The 20-year-old started working in the coffee shop on a part-time basis while attending Mearns Academy. It was at this point that his passion for cooking was ignited, and it has continued to grow ever since.

“I started at Gannets when they [current owners Aaron and Kirsty Neave] took over from the previous owners in April 2019,” says Taylor.

“They happily decided to keep me on the team from day one.

“I never had a plan to join the hospitality industry, I never had a plan at all. But Aaron and Kirsty made me want to do it.

“They encouraged me and helped build my confidence.”

Taylor has various roles at Gannets including barista and waiter. However, it is his position in the kitchen that excites him the most.

Fresh is best

The Laurencekirk local is currently an apprentice commis chef at the café, serving customers its range of everyday menu items and specials.

“What I enjoy most about my roles is the variety of them,” adds Taylor. “It means I’m not constantly doing the same task.

“We offer a wide range of food from eggs Benedict and bacon and maple syrup pancake stacks to homemade bread that we use day in, day out.

“All of our dishes are made with fresh local ingredients.

“We also offer a variety of cakes – baked daily – including gluten-free options, and also cater for dairy-free and vegan customers.”

Visitors can also expect soups, sandwiches, ‘chunky toasties’, paninis, bagels, salads and flatbreads with dish prices ranging from £3.95 to £10.95.

Gourmet afternoon teas, occasion cakes and platters can be ordered from the business as well.

‘We always have a laugh’

As well as cooking up a storm in the kitchen, Taylor voiced his appreciation for the six-strong team at the Laurencekirk café.

“The thing I admire most about the business is the working environment,” Taylor said.

“Even through tough busy shifts, we always have a laugh. We all do our bit to work efficiently and effectively.

“Working in the hospitality industry can be really challenging but our team at Gannets make it fun and an enjoyable place to be.”

A role model boss

On the topic of fellow employees, current co-owner Aaron was again praised for his efforts in helping Taylor during his cooking journey.

Aaron runs Gannets – which recently secured a regional bronze award for its carrot cake and was named a customer choice finalist in the Bakery Café of the Year category at the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards 2023/24 – with his wife Kirsty.

Taylor went on to say: “It was my boss Aaron that introduced me to it [cooking].

“I hope to be a great chef like him. I hope I can do well, but who knows what the future has in store.

“I’d also like to thank both Aaron and Kirsty for the opportunities they have given me so far over the past four years.

“My family are very proud of me because I used to wash dishes and now I am actually cooking during service. They support me fully and I know that they will support me in doing whatever I would like to do.”

With the north-east boasting an ever-increasing line-up of food and drink businesses, the aspiring chef aims to inspire others to join the hospitality industry.

“The challenge at the moment is keeping customers engaged within a reasonable price point with the cost of living and energy crisis,” says Taylor.

“That’s making it very difficult for businesses to achieve their potential.

“I would encourage anyone who’s is looking to get into the industry to make sure you work hard. It takes a lot of hard work and determination.”