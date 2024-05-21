Aberdeen ice hockey prodigy aims for the NHL after making waves across Europe

An Aberdeen boy who first took to the ice as a toddler has been named Scotland’s ice hockey captain for his age group.

Calum McHattie, 11, was one of only three Scots selected for the Elite British Selects under-12 team that travelled to Latvia for the Riga Hockey Cup.

Such were his performances at the tournament, he was then named Scotland captain for the U11 team that travelled to Bratislava, Slovakia for the prestigious EMF tournament.

The EMF features Europe’s top players, making Calum’s performances as he emerged as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) all the more impressive.

His efforts as defenceman ensured the Scots left Slovakia with a silver and bronze medal.

Aberdeen ice hockey star was skating before some kids walk

A P7 pupil at Hazlehead Primary School, Calum started skating at just 18 months old, and began playing ice hockey aged three.

Mum Claire explained: “His sister was a figure skater, and when he was little he’d get taken along to her training, and he’d see the older kids coming in with the stick and the helmet, and he just wanted to get in on the action.”

By age six, he was playing for Dundee Stars, who he still represents to this day.

“He’s so excited and so proud to be the captain of Scotland,” said Claire. “He’s quite humble, he wasn’t expecting it.

“His aim is to get to the highest level he possibly can. There’s no limit there.

“GB trials start at under-16, so although he’s got a bit to go yet, he’s got his sights set on that.

“He watches NHL and all the top teams, and from a young age he’s studied the elite players and the way they play. He has spoken about playing on that stage a lot!

Calum already making sacrifices to follow ice hockey dream

“We’re obviously all really proud of him, but at the same time he’s only 11. We always say to him that it’s got to be his choice to do this. As long as he continues to love it.

“He’s still got his teenage years to get through and all the peer pressures that come with that – he’ll need to keep training at the level he is now.

“He does miss out on a lot. Friends have birthday parties, Calum can’t go because he’s got training or a match. School discos, they’re on a Thursday, he can’t go because he’s got training. And that’s his choice.”

Indeed, Calum shows a level of commitment which belies his years.

His dad drives him down to Dundee two nights a week for training, and he has two morning sessions a week in Aberdeen with his skating coach before school.

Then he has games every weekend, which are held all over the country in the likes of Edinburgh Glasgow, Ayr and even Northern Ireland.

And on top of that, he attends as many public skating sessions as he can.

‘Whole school community is proud of Calum’

At school, Calum helps P6 teacher Neil Andersen coach the P6 boys and girls badminton at lunchtimes, and also attends Mr Andersen’s badminton club on Wednesdays.

He likes to use the time to improve his fitness, play competitively and socialise with his friends in a rare break from ice hockey.

Mr Andersen said: “Calum is incredibly sporty and also showcases skill and talent in other sports like football and badminton.

“However, he’s dedicated himself towards his ice hockey and is reaping the rewards.

“The whole school community is proud that he’s representing Britain and has become captain of Scotland.

“It’s fully deserved for the drive, commitment and passion he has to be the very best he can be. He has outstanding leadership skills.

“Everyone at Hazlehead Primary wishes Calum continued success on the rink.”

Calum’s successes were also recognised by his head teacher at Hazlehead.

Barbara Jones hailed Calum’s “outstanding achievements.”

She added: “His hard work and commitment to ice hockey is truly commendable.

“At Hazlehead, we always aim for pupils to find a sport that they love. It’s an added bonus when a pupil excels in that sport.

“We are immensely proud of Calum’s achievements.”