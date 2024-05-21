Aberdeen ice hockey prodigy aims for the NHL after making waves across Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Aberdeen ice hockey prodigy aims for the NHL after making waves across Europe

Hazlehead Primary pupil Calum McHattie has been tearing it up in youth ice hockey, and has his sights set on the NHL.

By Calum Petrie
Calum McHattie, when he was just starting on the ice at three years old, and how he is today. Image: DC Thomson/Claire McHattie
Calum McHattie, when he was just starting on the ice at three years old, and how he is today. Image: DC Thomson/Claire McHattie

An Aberdeen boy who first took to the ice as a toddler has been named Scotland’s ice hockey captain for his age group.

Calum McHattie, 11, was one of only three Scots selected for the Elite British Selects under-12 team that travelled to Latvia for the Riga Hockey Cup.

Such were his performances at the tournament, he was then named Scotland captain for the U11 team that travelled to Bratislava, Slovakia for the prestigious EMF tournament.

The EMF features Europe’s top players, making Calum’s performances as he emerged as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) all the more impressive.

His efforts as defenceman ensured the Scots left Slovakia with a silver and bronze medal.

Aberdeen ice hockey star was skating before some kids walk

Calum started skating aged just one, and was playing ice hockey by age three. Image: Claire McHattie

A P7 pupil at Hazlehead Primary School, Calum started skating at just 18 months old, and began playing ice hockey aged three.

Mum Claire explained: “His sister was a figure skater, and when he was little he’d get taken along to her training, and he’d see the older kids coming in with the stick and the helmet, and he just wanted to get in on the action.”

By age six, he was playing for Dundee Stars, who he still represents to this day.

“He’s so excited and so proud to be the captain of Scotland,” said Claire. “He’s quite humble, he wasn’t expecting it.

“His aim is to get to the highest level he possibly can. There’s no limit there.

“GB trials start at under-16, so although he’s got a bit to go yet, he’s got his sights set on that.

“He watches NHL and all the top teams, and from a young age he’s studied the elite players and the way they play. He has spoken about playing on that stage a lot!

Calum already making sacrifices to follow ice hockey dream

Calum impressed at recent tournaments in Slovakia and Latvia. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’re obviously all really proud of him, but at the same time he’s only 11. We always say to him that it’s got to be his choice to do this. As long as he continues to love it.

“He’s still got his teenage years to get through and all the peer pressures that come with that – he’ll need to keep training at the level he is now.

“He does miss out on a lot. Friends have birthday parties, Calum can’t go because he’s got training or a match. School discos, they’re on a Thursday, he can’t go because he’s got training. And that’s his choice.”

Indeed, Calum shows a level of commitment which belies his years.

His dad drives him down to Dundee two nights a week for training, and he has two morning sessions a week in Aberdeen with his skating coach before school.

Then he has games every weekend, which are held all over the country in the likes of Edinburgh Glasgow, Ayr and even Northern Ireland.

And on top of that, he attends as many public skating sessions as he can.

‘Whole school community is proud of Calum’

At school, Calum helps P6 teacher Neil Andersen coach the P6 boys and girls badminton at lunchtimes, and also attends Mr Andersen’s badminton club on Wednesdays.

He likes to use the time to improve his fitness, play competitively and socialise with his friends in a rare break from ice hockey.

Calum has the support of the Hazlehead community as he aims for the stars. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Andersen said: “Calum is incredibly sporty and also showcases skill and talent in other sports like football and badminton.

“However, he’s dedicated himself towards his ice hockey and is reaping the rewards.

“The whole school community is proud that he’s representing Britain and has become captain of Scotland.

“It’s fully deserved for the drive, commitment and passion he has to be the very best he can be. He has outstanding leadership skills.

“Everyone at Hazlehead Primary wishes Calum continued success on the rink.”

Calum’s successes were also recognised by his head teacher at Hazlehead.

Barbara Jones hailed Calum’s “outstanding achievements.”

She added: “His hard work and commitment to ice hockey is truly commendable.

“At Hazlehead, we always aim for pupils to find a sport that they love. It’s an added bonus when a pupil excels in that sport.

“We are immensely proud of Calum’s achievements.”

More from Schools

Our whistleblower gave a shocking account of the violence, intimidation and abuse Pupil Support Assistants (PSAs) face in our schools. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson
'I was hospitalised three times': Pupil Support Assistant blows whistle on violence in Aberdeen…
Parents are 'very worried' at the prospect of Cultercullen School losing a teacher and a class. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cultercullen parents vow to fight 'ridiculous' class changes
Councillors speak to protestors outside Moray Council HQ.
Moray ASN: Council says sorry - but warns parents not to 'harass' staff
Parents holding up ASN protest banners on Moray Council HQ steps.
Two years out of school, left out of class photos, no friends to play…
Forres Academy sign.
Councillors choose town centre site for new Forres Academy
Kyle Scott in conversation with The P&J's Calum Petrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Full interview: New Kemnay Academy head 'incredibly confident' about school's future
New Kemnay Academy head teacher Kyle Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'League tables are a nonsense': New Kemnay Academy head says school is in a…
Inverness High School
With 3 in 10 north and north-east secondary pupils ‘persistently’ absent, how is attendance…
We travelled to Stockholm to see family - while the kids should have been in school. Image: Sabina Nowotny/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/Shutterstock
I took my kids out of school for a family break - but are…
3
Forres Academy
Preferred new Forres Academy site is in town - despite public consultation choice

Conversation