Two-Minute Masterpiece: Snowy Aberdeenshire the focus of Joseph Farquharson’s painting

A stunning painting depicting a scene in rural Aberdeenshire is the focus of this week’s Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Leslie Harrold, a museum assistant at Aberdeen Art Gallery, is mesmerised by Scottish artist Joseph Farquharson’s painting Afterglow.

Known for his use of colour to showcase lights and shadows in his artworks, Afterglow’s sunset is beautifully set against the wintery scene. Learn more about Farquharson’s techniques and the lengths he went to to be able to paint in blistering winter conditions in our video.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

