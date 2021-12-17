Cinderella brings much-needed panto magic to Eden Court

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bringing a bit of panto magic to Inverness after a forced one-year break, Inverness fans seem to be “as relieved as the cast” to be back and enjoying this year’s production of Cinderella.

“The roars of laughter coming at us on the opening night were magical,” said writer and dame Steven Wren who was really moved by the Eden Court audience’s reaction.

Steven said: “I remember the utter joy of panto when I was a kid. It’s lovely to be given the opportunity to create memories for kids now. In a heavily online world, it’s wonderful to all be in the same room at the same time, experiencing the same thing.”

Cinderella was last at Eden Court in 2011/12 when Steven was invited to see the show to help him decide if he should take over as director of the pantos at the popular Inverness venue.

“I loved it and now I get to stage this new version as my ninth directorship at Eden Court,” said Steven who plays Cinderella’s nanny.

He added: “She’s full of fun and nonsense and is basically just here for the banter.”

Fun costumes, great jokes and more in Eden Court’s panto

As always, audiences can expect to see him wear fabulous costumes.

Steven said: “From a vision in tartan, through a prima ballerina to a bunch of roses. I have eight scenes this year, so eight costumes. Two of the changes are super quick which is always a thrill.”

It’s always a joy when it’s panto season, says Steven. And for many families, seeing the Eden Court’s festive show is the start of their Christmas celebrations.

Steven said: “It’s most kids’ first experience of live theatre – it’s an opportunity for the entire family to enjoy live performance together.

“People come from all over the region and beyond as an annual panto pilgrimage.

“On a personal level, it’s pretty much the only time of the year I get to be on stage and it’s my biggest job of the year.

“As a director, I start the prep as soon as the previous season closes. As an actor, I get to sing and dance and make people laugh. What’s not to like?”

Keeping everyone safe

With rising coronavirus concerns, Steven and the Eden Court team wanted to make sure theatre-goers can enjoy the panto while still feeling very safe.

Steven said: “The theatre follows all the guidance for public safety. Masks are worn throughout and one of the performances is socially distanced with limited capacity for those who don’t feel safe in a big crowd.

“As a cast and crew, we test every day and will for the duration of the run. I’ve been to several performances in these last few months and have always felt perfectly safe.

“So, dear potential audience member, book your tickets, come and feel safe while you experience the joy of live theatre again. You’ll be rewarded with magic, laughter and memories to take home.”

How to book tickets to see Cinderella at Eden Court

Cinderella runs until January 8. Tickets can be booked here.

