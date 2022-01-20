Gossip Isa from Still Game joins Aberdeen Comic Con line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Still Game star Jane McCarry has just been confirmed to appear at Comic Con (North East) which will welcome thousands of fans to celebrate cult films and TV.

The north-east version of Comic Con Scotland will be at P&J Live on March 12 and 13.

Andy Kleek, CEO and founder of Monopoly Events which stages Comic Con, previously said that “Aberdeen will see the biggest line-up it’s ever seen”.

Michael Malarkey, who is best known for playing the role of Enzo in TV series The Vampire Diaries, as well as Ross Marquand, who played Aaron on The Walking Dead and also portrayed Red Skull in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, have already been confirmed to appear at the Comic Con.

Still Game star confirmed for Comic Con

And now, Still Game fans can look forward to meeting Jane McCarry who played Isa Drennan in the much-loved BBC Scotland sitcom. The cult Scottish comedy focuses on the lives of two OAP’s Jack and Victor.

In addition to the already mentioned stars, Ryan Hurst of Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, Back To The Future’s Claudia Wells, and Diane Youdale – best known as Jet from Gladiators – will also be joining the line-up.

The event will also boast movie and TV props, cosplay competitions, gaming, anime and merchandising traders, across the world of film, television and comics.

Claire-Lena Miller-Davis, exhibition sales manager at P&J Live, said: “Comic Con is shaping up to be an incredible event, with some iconic guest stars lined up from massive film and TV franchises past and present.

“There are many more still to be announced, so we can’t wait to see who else they have in store.

“Add in TV props, cosplay, gaming, anime and merchandise on top and it offers an all-round pop culture experience. There’s been a huge demand for a larger scale comic con in the region and we are so pleased to be the venue of choice to deliver it.”

How to buy tickets for Comic Con (North East)

Tickets for Comic Con (North East) – which is at P&J Live on March 12 and 13 – are still available and can be purchased here.

More arts and entertainment news…