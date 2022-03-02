See Doctor Who’s Tardis and ‘flying car’ from Harry Potter at Aberdeen Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
See Doctor Who’s Tardis and ‘flying car’ from Harry Potter at Aberdeen Comic Con

By Danica Ollerova
March 2, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 2, 2022, 12:15 pm
aberdeen comic con

It won’t just be film and TV stars travelling to Aberdeen Comic Con, north-east fans can also look forward to seeing some fabulous props.

We have previously announced that Mark Williams – who portrayed Arthur Weasley in the Harry Potter series – is coming to the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland, which takes place from March 12 – 13 at P&J Live.

And now, we can reveal that Aberdeen Harry Potter fans will also have a unique chance to see the Ford Anglia that Mark’s character enchanted to fly as well as to become invisible.

Two Harry Potter props on display at Aberdeen Comic Con

In the second film – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – the car was used by Fred, George, and Ron Weasley to rescue Harry, who was locked up in his room at the Dursleys’.

Harry and Ron also used the enchanted car to get to Hogwarts when the entrance to Platform 9¾ was sealed by Dobby.

Another prop on display will be Sirius Black’s motorbike – which Rubeus Hagrid used to retrieve Harry from the Potter’s house and bring him to the Dursleys at 4 Privet Drive in the first film – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The motorcycle also makes an appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 when a group of members of the Order of the Phoenix help Harry safely leave the house of his relatives shortly before his seventeenth birthday.

Doctor Who and Game Of Thrones

Aberdeen Doctor Who fans are also in luck as the TV show’s Tardis will also be making its way to the north-east.

Aberdeen Comic Con
Tardis from Doctor Who will be on display at Aberdeen Comic Con.

Tardis (Time And Relative Dimension In Space) is a time machine and spacecraft – in the shape of the police box – that appears in Doctor Who and its various spin-offs.

You can find out more about the history of the Tardis prop here.

And fans of the HBO series Game Of Thrones will be able to see one of the three dragons born in the wastelands beyond Lhazar as its prop will be at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Photos with props and sets are free and included in entry tickets which can be purchased here.

More information on Aberdeen Comic Con:

