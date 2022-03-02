See Doctor Who’s Tardis and ‘flying car’ from Harry Potter at Aberdeen Comic Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It won’t just be film and TV stars travelling to Aberdeen Comic Con, north-east fans can also look forward to seeing some fabulous props.

We have previously announced that Mark Williams – who portrayed Arthur Weasley in the Harry Potter series – is coming to the north-east version of Comic Con Scotland, which takes place from March 12 – 13 at P&J Live.

And now, we can reveal that Aberdeen Harry Potter fans will also have a unique chance to see the Ford Anglia that Mark’s character enchanted to fly as well as to become invisible.

Two Harry Potter props on display at Aberdeen Comic Con

In the second film – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – the car was used by Fred, George, and Ron Weasley to rescue Harry, who was locked up in his room at the Dursleys’.

Harry and Ron also used the enchanted car to get to Hogwarts when the entrance to Platform 9¾ was sealed by Dobby.

Another prop on display will be Sirius Black’s motorbike – which Rubeus Hagrid used to retrieve Harry from the Potter’s house and bring him to the Dursleys at 4 Privet Drive in the first film – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The motorcycle also makes an appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 when a group of members of the Order of the Phoenix help Harry safely leave the house of his relatives shortly before his seventeenth birthday.

Doctor Who and Game Of Thrones

Aberdeen Doctor Who fans are also in luck as the TV show’s Tardis will also be making its way to the north-east.

Tardis (Time And Relative Dimension In Space) is a time machine and spacecraft – in the shape of the police box – that appears in Doctor Who and its various spin-offs.

And fans of the HBO series Game Of Thrones will be able to see one of the three dragons born in the wastelands beyond Lhazar as its prop will be at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Photos with props and sets are free and included in entry tickets which can be purchased here.

