Rock legend Rod Stewart announces Aberdeen gig at P&J Live

Rock legend Rod Stewart has extended his UK arena tour to include an Aberdeen date at P&J Live.

Following the release of his 31st studio album The Tears Of Hercules, the Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? singer will be taking his distinctive raspy vocals and massive catalogue of hits on the road later this year.

With an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, Rod’s upcoming gigs promise to be filled with show-stopping classics and new hits.

And the singer is particularly proud of his newest album.

Rod stated: “I’ve never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year.”

The hugely popular musician – and New York Times bestselling author – officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity in 2016.

Returning to Aberdeen

Rod, who brought the curtain down at the AECC in July 2019 and was one of the first people to perform at P&J Live in December 2019, will once again take to the P&J Live stage this December.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Rod Stewart is an absolute legend and such a crowd-pleaser here in Aberdeen.

“We are so pleased to have been added to the tour and I know there will be a huge fan base in the region who will be just as happy to see him return to the arena.

“Having played at the AECC in 1991 and 2019, then at P&J Live just after we opened, he’s a firm favourite that just gets better every time we see him. We can’t wait to see what he has in store this time round.”

How to book tickets to see Rod Stewart in Aberdeen

Rod Stewart will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Friday December 2. Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 25 at pandjlive.com.

