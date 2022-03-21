Rock legend Rod Stewart announces Aberdeen gig at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment

Rock legend Rod Stewart announces Aberdeen gig at P&J Live

By Danica Ollerova
March 21, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 1:42 pm
rod stewart aberdeen

Rock legend Rod Stewart has extended his UK arena tour to include an Aberdeen date at P&J Live.

Following the release of his 31st studio album The Tears Of Hercules, the Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? singer will be taking his distinctive raspy vocals and massive catalogue of hits on the road later this year.

With an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, Rod’s upcoming gigs promise to be filled with show-stopping classics and new hits.

And the singer is particularly proud of his newest album.

Rod stated: “I’ve never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year.”

rod stewart to play aberdeen
Rod Stewart will play P&J Live later this year.

The hugely popular musician – and New York Times bestselling author – officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity in 2016.

Returning to Aberdeen

Rod, who brought the curtain down at the AECC in July 2019 and was one of the first people to perform at P&J Live in December 2019, will once again take to the P&J Live stage this December.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, said: “Rod Stewart is an absolute legend and such a crowd-pleaser here in Aberdeen.

“We are so pleased to have been added to the tour and I know there will be a huge fan base in the region who will be just as happy to see him return to the arena.

“Having played at the AECC in 1991 and 2019, then at P&J Live just after we opened, he’s a firm favourite that just gets better every time we see him. We can’t wait to see what he has in store this time round.”

Sir Rod Stewart brings down curtain on AECC… And announces return date for P&J Live

How to book tickets to see Rod Stewart in Aberdeen

Rod Stewart will play P&J Live in Aberdeen on Friday December 2. Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday March 25 at pandjlive.com.

