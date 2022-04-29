QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage and screen to the test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s been plenty to smile and laugh about on the entertainment front in the north and north-east over the past few days.

We have news that a live arena version of Elf is arriving to bring Christmas cheer to P&J Live, plus some new big names announced for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival.

That’s not to mention the stand-up genius who is Reginald D Hunter becoming a bombe shuffleur in Aberdeen and Inverness.

On stage, Eden Court hosted the excellent new musical Orphans, while Aberdeen Arts Centre is gearing up for the eerie, Keepers Of The Light.

Into the mix we also posed the question if Better Call Saul was better than Breaking Bad, while reminding you of the good times at Free At The Dee.

So, using all of that as inspiration, we’ve set a wee quiz. Let’s put your knowledge of stage and screen in the limelight and see how you do.

