Two-Minute Masterpiece: Martin Whatson takes inspiration from Granite city for Nuart Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwegian street and stencil artist Martin Whatson returned to the north-east five years after he created one of the Nuart Aberdeen’s first murals.

Martin painted a mural of a golfer on McKay’s shoe and outdoor wear shop on Queen Street when the event came to the city for the first time in 2017.

The creative told the P&J he was thrilled to be invited back to “put a mark on the city” again. And this time, he decided to take inspiration from the Granite City itself.

“It’s inspired by the quarry workers from the quarry outside Aberdeen,” said Martin.

“I wanted to do something that reflects the city and the history of the town.”

Martin Whatson creates second Nuart Aberdeen mural

Watch the video above to learn more about Martin’s Nuart Aberdeen mural – located on Ibis Hotel on Shiprow – and the inspiration behind it.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are usually the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

However, the P&J entertainment team caught up with three artists while they were working on their Nuart Aberdeen murals in June to learn more about the new artworks from the creatives themselves.

We have already shared our Two-Minute Masterpiece with Jofre Oliveras, and we’ll publish a video with Slim Safont on Sunday June 26.

You might also like…