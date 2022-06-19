Two-Minute Masterpiece: Martin Whatson takes inspiration from Granite city for Nuart Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Two-Minute Masterpiece: Martin Whatson takes inspiration from Granite city for Nuart Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
June 19, 2022, 6:00 am
martin whatson nuart aberdeen

Norwegian street and stencil artist Martin Whatson returned to the north-east five years after he created one of the Nuart Aberdeen’s first murals.

Martin painted a mural of a golfer on McKay’s shoe and outdoor wear shop on Queen Street when the event came to the city for the first time in 2017.

The creative told the P&J he was thrilled to be invited back to “put a mark on the city” again. And this time, he decided to take inspiration from the Granite City itself.

“It’s inspired by the quarry workers from the quarry outside Aberdeen,” said Martin.

“I wanted to do something that reflects the city and the history of the town.”

Nuart artist Martin Whatson. Photo by Kenny Elrick.

Martin Whatson creates second Nuart Aberdeen mural

Watch the video above to learn more about Martin’s Nuart Aberdeen mural – located on Ibis Hotel on Shiprow – and the inspiration behind it.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – are usually the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

However, the P&J entertainment team caught up with three artists while they were working on their Nuart Aberdeen murals in June to learn more about the new artworks from the creatives themselves.

We have already shared our Two-Minute Masterpiece with Jofre Oliveras, and we’ll publish a video with Slim Safont on Sunday June 26.

