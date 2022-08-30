Soul sisters: Emeli Sande and Mica Paris will celebrate Aretha Franklin at True North

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east music icon Emeli Sande will join soul superstar Mica Paris in a celebration of Aretha Franklin at Aberdeen’s True North festival.

The special evening will see the two take to the stage – joined by other special guests – in what promises to be an unforgettable night, curated by Mica.

Emeli said: “I am so excited to be joining the incredible Mica Paris at the True North Music Festival in my hometown to celebrate the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin! It’s going to be a powerful evening of soul.”

News that Emeli will be taking to the stage for “an extraordinary evening of great music” was welcomed by Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Andy Eagle, who described Aretha’s repertoire as the “cornerstone of soul”.

Celebration of sublime Aretha Franklin music will be ‘special’

He said: “Emeli is no stranger to the Music Hall, having grown up in Aberdeenshire as well as being an ambassador for the venue during its renovation in recent years.

“Along with Mica, they are two of the strongest female voices on the British music scene, and to have them come together to celebrate the music of the sublime Aretha Franklin is really something special.”

Emeli, who was brought in Alford, is one of Britain’s most successful living songwriters. Her debut album Our Version Of Events, has sold over 5.4 million copies to date.

With 19 million singles sold including three UK No. 1 singles, 6 million albums, and four BRIT awards (including Best Female twice), Emeli received an MBE for Services to Music in 2018.

How to get tickets and information on True North music festival

True North’s curated concerts have become one of the highlights of the award-winning festival, with previous gigs celebrating the music of Neil Young, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder and Kate Bush.

The Aretha Franklin evening will be held at the Music Hall on Sunday September 25 as part of True North.

The festival will run from September 22 to 25 in venues across the city, with acts including Scottish alt-rockers Travis and internationally renowned composer Nitin Sawhney.

For full details and tickets for True North go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

