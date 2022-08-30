Soul sisters: Emeli Sande and Mica Paris will celebrate Aretha Franklin at True North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Soul sisters: Emeli Sande and Mica Paris will celebrate Aretha Franklin at True North

By Scott Begbie
August 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Emeli Sande will perform in the True North concert celebrating Aretha Franklin and curated by Mica Paris.

North-east music icon Emeli Sande will join soul superstar Mica Paris in a celebration of Aretha Franklin at Aberdeen’s True North festival.

The special evening will see the two take to the stage – joined by other special guests – in what promises to be an unforgettable night, curated by Mica.

Emeli said: “I am so excited to be joining the incredible Mica Paris at the True North Music Festival in my hometown to celebrate the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin! It’s going to be a powerful evening of soul.”

Emeli Sande will join Mica Paris to celebrate the music of Aretha Franklin at a special gig during Aberdeen’s True North festival.

News that Emeli will be taking to the stage for “an extraordinary evening of great music” was welcomed by Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Andy Eagle, who described Aretha’s repertoire as the “cornerstone of soul”.

Celebration of sublime Aretha Franklin music will be ‘special’

He said: “Emeli is no stranger to the Music Hall, having grown up in Aberdeenshire as well as being an ambassador for the venue during its renovation in recent years.

“Along with Mica, they are two of the strongest female voices on the British music scene, and to have them come together to celebrate the music of the sublime Aretha Franklin is really something special.”

Emeli, who was brought in Alford, is one of Britain’s most successful living songwriters. Her debut album Our Version Of Events, has sold over 5.4 million copies to date.

Mica Paris is curating the True North concert celebrating Aretha Franklin.

With 19 million singles sold including three UK No. 1 singles, 6 million albums, and four BRIT awards (including Best Female twice), Emeli received an MBE for Services to Music in 2018.

How to get tickets and information on True North music festival

True North’s curated concerts have become one of the highlights of the award-winning festival, with previous gigs celebrating the music of Neil Young, David Bowie, Stevie Wonder and Kate Bush.

Aretha Franklin’s repertoire is the “cornerstone of soul music”.

The Aretha Franklin evening will be held at the Music Hall on Sunday September 25 as part of True North.

The festival will run from September 22 to 25 in venues across the city, with acts including Scottish alt-rockers Travis and internationally renowned composer Nitin Sawhney.

For full details and tickets for True North go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

