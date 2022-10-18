The Peterhead lifeboat rescuer crowned Miss European at beauty pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Peterhead lifeboat rescuer crowned Miss European at beauty pageant

By Chloe Irvine
October 18, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 7:03 pm
Miss European winner Sarah Patterson sitting next to lifeboat at Peterhead where she works
Sarah Patterson a crew member for RNLI Peterhead has won Miss European beauty pageant. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Lifeboat crew member Sarah Patterson had never entered a beauty pageant before being crowned Miss European.

The 22-year-old Peterhead RNLI volunteer went from saving lives at sea to competing with other beauty queens across Europe.

And now she wants to use the award to help encourage other women to consider saving lives at sea with the lifeboat charity.

Confidence and body image

Although Miss Patterson ended up having the time of her life at the pageant, she admitted she almost withdrew beforehand.

She explained: “During the run-up to the pageant, I actually wasn’t going to take part because I had a complete panic.

“I was saying ‘I’m not good enough for this, I never completely feel pretty.'”

Miss European winner Sarah Patterson standing on Peterhead lifeboat holding onto her helmet
Sarah Patterson working on the lifeboat in Peterhead. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The reason for her entering the competition wasn’t to win, but to become more comfortable in her own skin.

She said: “I lack self-confidence and struggle with body image, I thought this might be a good opportunity to just go and learn to socialise and be confident.

“I thought ‘If I don’t do this, I might look back when I’m older and think I was so silly, I should’ve done that.'”

After finding the courage to persevere, she won both the Miss European global and Miss European global Scotland.

Sarah Patterson holding up Scottish flag with team as she won Miss European 2022
Sarah Patterson with Scottish team as she was crowned Miss European

When her number was eventually called out, she was brought to tears.

“There were a lot of emotions going on, I was shocked to start with and then it was just overwhelming joy, I couldn’t believe my number had just been called.

“I couldn’t even get my speech right, I had to get the girl asking me a question to come back to me because I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t stop crying,” she recalled.

‘Women can be in a lifeboat’

Miss European winner Sarah Patterson standing behind a sign that says 'lifeboats' at Peterhead
Sarah Patterson at Peterhead Lifeboat Station. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Miss Patterson now wants to use her title in a “positive way” and encourage more women to join the lifeboat service.

“We want to promote that women can be in a lifeboat because some people think women can’t do it or they aren’t the right person for the job,” She added.

Last year, Peterhead’s lifeboat crew featured in BBC series Saving Lives at Sea which showed their efforts to rescue a 160-tonne fishing boat. 

How was Sarah crowned Miss European?

Unlike typical one-day beauty pageants, Miss European contestants went through a week of tests which aimed to showcase their personality in addition to their looks.

“I always thought beauty pageants were just about being beautiful, but with this one you’re there the whole week.

“We got to work and socialise with other countries. Throughout this there were meet and greets, a gala dinner and a games night where we worked together as a team,” she said.

Miss Patterson performed a team dance, the following day she learned another dance to celebrate all the queens and perfected her walk for the final show.

Throughout this whole process, a watchful eye is being kept over each of the contestants.

“The judges are constantly looking at you, I feel like one day you can pretend to be nice and this person.

“Whereas, if you’re there living with these people 24/7, then you’re going to adapt to your usual self.

“I’m chuffed that the judges think I’m nice enough, have a good heart and that I’m beautiful as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by 'terrifying' dealer known as 'Jamaican Leon'
Szczepan Rekas.
'Danger to the public' jailed after 'bizarre' behaviour towards multiple women
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles
Loganair hails hydrogen as it battles Covid headwinds to return to profit
A number of LNER trains are not travelling further north than Edinburgh due to staff shortages. Image: Shutterstock.
LNER trains to Aberdeen and Inverness from London repeatedly cancelled due to staff shortages
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Residents at Angusfield Care Home celebrate graduating Picture shows; Residents at Angusfield Care Home. Aberdeen. Supplied by Four Seasons Health Care Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen care home residents hold graduation ceremony to celebrate year of learning
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in 2023
Aberdeen Cocktail Week
9 cocktails you need to try during Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022
Former banking executive and footballer Robert Laurenson.
'Straight-talking Shetlander' Robert Laurenson played for Aberdeen FC and rose to top of Clydesdale…

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Ross County teenager Dylan Smith could feature for Scotland under-17s in European Championship qualifying…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented