The Peterhead lifeboat rescuer crowned Miss European at beauty pageant

Lifeboat crew member Sarah Patterson had never entered a beauty pageant before being crowned Miss European.

The 22-year-old Peterhead RNLI volunteer went from saving lives at sea to competing with other beauty queens across Europe.

And now she wants to use the award to help encourage other women to consider saving lives at sea with the lifeboat charity.

Confidence and body image

Although Miss Patterson ended up having the time of her life at the pageant, she admitted she almost withdrew beforehand.

She explained: “During the run-up to the pageant, I actually wasn’t going to take part because I had a complete panic.

“I was saying ‘I’m not good enough for this, I never completely feel pretty.'”

The reason for her entering the competition wasn’t to win, but to become more comfortable in her own skin.

She said: “I lack self-confidence and struggle with body image, I thought this might be a good opportunity to just go and learn to socialise and be confident.

“I thought ‘If I don’t do this, I might look back when I’m older and think I was so silly, I should’ve done that.'”

After finding the courage to persevere, she won both the Miss European global and Miss European global Scotland.

When her number was eventually called out, she was brought to tears.

“There were a lot of emotions going on, I was shocked to start with and then it was just overwhelming joy, I couldn’t believe my number had just been called.

“I couldn’t even get my speech right, I had to get the girl asking me a question to come back to me because I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t stop crying,” she recalled.

‘Women can be in a lifeboat’

Miss Patterson now wants to use her title in a “positive way” and encourage more women to join the lifeboat service.

“We want to promote that women can be in a lifeboat because some people think women can’t do it or they aren’t the right person for the job,” She added.

Last year, Peterhead’s lifeboat crew featured in BBC series Saving Lives at Sea which showed their efforts to rescue a 160-tonne fishing boat.

How was Sarah crowned Miss European?

Unlike typical one-day beauty pageants, Miss European contestants went through a week of tests which aimed to showcase their personality in addition to their looks.

“I always thought beauty pageants were just about being beautiful, but with this one you’re there the whole week.

“We got to work and socialise with other countries. Throughout this there were meet and greets, a gala dinner and a games night where we worked together as a team,” she said.

Miss Patterson performed a team dance, the following day she learned another dance to celebrate all the queens and perfected her walk for the final show.

Throughout this whole process, a watchful eye is being kept over each of the contestants.

“The judges are constantly looking at you, I feel like one day you can pretend to be nice and this person.

“Whereas, if you’re there living with these people 24/7, then you’re going to adapt to your usual self.

“I’m chuffed that the judges think I’m nice enough, have a good heart and that I’m beautiful as well.”