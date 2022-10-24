Clydesdales from across the globe hoof it to P&J Live for World Clydesdale Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Clydesdales from across the globe hoof it to P&J Live for World Clydesdale Show

By Nancy Nicolson
October 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Nick Menard, Nitro and Jessica Crannell-Menard, from Portland, Oregon. Picture by Wullie Marr

The thunder of heavy hooves and the scent of equine polishes and powders replaced rock music and conference debates when the World Clydesdale Show opened at Aberdeen’s vast P&J Live stadium today.

Almost 400 horses and thousands of breed enthusiasts from around the globe gathered for an event which has seen the centre’s huge underground car park transformed into a livery yard and sawdust spread in the main arena to create a showring which will host four days of riding, displays and fierce competition.

It was the first time the event has been held outside North America, and the accents of those milling around the horses suggest hundreds of international spectators have made the pilgrimage to the home of the heavy horse breed.

The event began in the United States in 2007, but until the Clydesdale Breeders of the USA were approached by a couple of ambitious Scots five years ago, it had only ever travelled across the border to Canada.

Opportunity to showcase the best of the breed

Perthshire enthusiasts Ailsa Clark and Helen Carr had the original vision and have led a dedicated committee which was determined that Scotland should be recognised as the home of the breed.

“We felt it was a missed opportunity if the world event wasn’t held here, but many people we first spoke to in the States had no idea why Scotland was relevant to the Clydesdale horse,” said Ailsa.

“We needed to put that right. Hosting the show has put us on the map and given breeders here the opportunity to showcase the best of the breed on the world stage.”

Enthusiastic response

Breeders responded enthusiastically and no fewer than 10 British Cawdor Cup winners – Clydesdales which are usually retired after winning the breed’s most prestigious trophy – had been taken out of retirement to compete in the event.

One stallion was flown from Los Angeles, others came from Sweden, but the majority of the entries were from across the UK, with 60% from Scotland.

Competitions include ridden, dressage and driving classes and spectacular displays from eight-horse teams.

The world farrier championships were held at the World Clydesdale show, with teams from the United States and across Europe, while Scottish breed stalwarts, George Skinner and Benny Duncan held an education area with a full range of horse-drawn implements.

