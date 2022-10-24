Clydesdales from across the globe hoof it to P&J Live for World Clydesdale Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The thunder of heavy hooves and the scent of equine polishes and powders replaced rock music and conference debates when the World Clydesdale Show opened at Aberdeen’s vast P&J Live stadium today.

Almost 400 horses and thousands of breed enthusiasts from around the globe gathered for an event which has seen the centre’s huge underground car park transformed into a livery yard and sawdust spread in the main arena to create a showring which will host four days of riding, displays and fierce competition.

It was the first time the event has been held outside North America, and the accents of those milling around the horses suggest hundreds of international spectators have made the pilgrimage to the home of the heavy horse breed.

The event began in the United States in 2007, but until the Clydesdale Breeders of the USA were approached by a couple of ambitious Scots five years ago, it had only ever travelled across the border to Canada.

Opportunity to showcase the best of the breed

Perthshire enthusiasts Ailsa Clark and Helen Carr had the original vision and have led a dedicated committee which was determined that Scotland should be recognised as the home of the breed.

“We felt it was a missed opportunity if the world event wasn’t held here, but many people we first spoke to in the States had no idea why Scotland was relevant to the Clydesdale horse,” said Ailsa.

“We needed to put that right. Hosting the show has put us on the map and given breeders here the opportunity to showcase the best of the breed on the world stage.”

Enthusiastic response

Breeders responded enthusiastically and no fewer than 10 British Cawdor Cup winners – Clydesdales which are usually retired after winning the breed’s most prestigious trophy – had been taken out of retirement to compete in the event.

One stallion was flown from Los Angeles, others came from Sweden, but the majority of the entries were from across the UK, with 60% from Scotland.

Competitions include ridden, dressage and driving classes and spectacular displays from eight-horse teams.

The world farrier championships were held at the World Clydesdale show, with teams from the United States and across Europe, while Scottish breed stalwarts, George Skinner and Benny Duncan held an education area with a full range of horse-drawn implements.